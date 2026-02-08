Cardi B’s Super Bowl blowup: Inside the Patriots WAG drama

And the criticism did not stop there. The insiders went on saying, “She’s always looking to be the center of attention, has no filter and no limits, and acts like she can do whatever she wants and the same goes for her entourage. That’s extremely frustrating for many people.” Even the representatives of the rapper didn’t immediately responded to media’s reports.

According to reports, “She’s incredibly excited and fully locked in. This isn’t just about attending the game- it’s about showing up for her man in the biggest way possible and celebrating with everyone they love.”

The currently reported tension occurs at the same time Cardi is getting ready to go to the Super Bowl in 2026 at San Francisco to be able to support Steffon Diggs, with whom she had her fourth child in November 2025. Sources have reported that although there is alleged drama, Cardi is completely immersed in celebrating her man.

Cardi is presumed to have invited 100 of her friends and family from both families to San Francisco. She has reportedly booked a private suite at Levi's Stadium for 40 guests - possibly costing about $125,000. She is also covering the ticket cost for the rest of the guests in the stands, which could cost between $700,000 and $725,000.

Additionally, Cardi B is presumed to have reserved four private jets to fly all of her invited guests to the game. After the game has taken place, Cardi B will have a private party for all of her guests at a rented venue with an estimated cost of about $30,000.