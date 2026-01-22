Stefon Diggs’ ex withdraws paternity and child support lawsuit after DNA results came out

Things started to change when Aileen delivered a baby girl, Charliee Harper Diggs-Lopera, back in April 2025. Stefon finally responded to the lawsuit in July 2025. He indicated that he was not sure if he was the father of the child and requested a genetic test. He also asked for a joint legal and physical custody after paternity is established. He also said that the pregnancy and legal fees should be divided between both the parties.

As revealed by Aileen’s attorney in November 2025, a paternity test later confirmed that the NFL star is Charliee’s father. The attorney stated that Stefon came clean about acknowledging that he has a daughter, and Aileen was hopeful that their lives would go on as co-parents. At this point, it was understood that the case will continue only if both the parties do not agree on the same.

Stefon, who has six children, had another son in November 2025 with Cardi B. The rapper later responded to the criticism directed towards her relationship, saying, “I can’t change s**t. I can’t go back in time… I already had a baby. Y’all want me to put my baby back in my p***sy?” She also added “You want me to leave my man and f**k yours? What y’all want me to do?”