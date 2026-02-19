Al-Nassr vs Arkadag: Cristiano Ronaldo out of squad

Cristiano Ronaldo missed the Al-Nassar game while the team advanced to the quarterfinals of the AFC Champions League Two. It was a profound 1-0 win over Arkadag FC of Turkmenistan that secured a 2-0 aggregate victory. Reports suggest that Cristiano has been absent for a lot of these line-ups.

Why was Cristiano Ronaldo out of the lineup of Al-Nassr vs Arkadag?

Local news publications have noted that the footballer stayed away from the leagues including some of the major games of Saudi Pro League and the latter stages of the AFC Champions League. He missed three major Saudi Pro League matches, in what appears to be a boycott linked to a protest against the Public Investment Fund.

The backstory of his protest includes the failure of the company’s investment into the team. While the rival team Al Hilal who is also owned by PIF for a 75% majority were able to bring in his former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema from Al Ittihad, no such thing was applicable for Al-Nassar.