Travis Kelce's post-retirement TV future takes shape; NFL star explores streaming and network opportunities

Travis Kelce’s TV future is now being viewed as a legitimate post-NFL career option. The veteran player continues to test the waters on online media and the big television networks while he ponders his future career in the NFL. According to reports, the 36-year-old player has been in talks with various media outlets for the past few years. These talks will not factor into the decision he will make regarding another season of NFL.
As Travis Kelce's TV future talk rages on, the NFL sports star has been quite subtle in regards to what his next professional undertaking might entail. Given that he has a long offseason to prepare for, the importance of reflecting, being with his loved ones, and being patient before making a large decision has been at the forefront of everything that Kelce does. Speaking with a member of the media earlier in the month, he understood that he has uncertain days ahead of him, stating that he will spend some time with some of these organizations, get around his family a lot, and then try to figure things out.
As he gets ready to marry his fiancée Taylor Swift, Kelce has leaned into his current commitments. During the January 7 episode of New bHeights-the podcast he co-hosts alongside his brother Jason Kelce-he joked about his current employment status. He said that he is officially jobless and currently that podcast is his only jo. Whether or not he comes back to the league, the Travis Kelce’s TV future seems very much in motion.
Travis Kelce’s private life has been in the headlines ever since his engagement to international pop sensation Taylor Swift. The couple has been dating since 2023, and both have announced their engagement in 2025. It is reported that Travis Kelce and his fiancée Taylor Swift are getting married on June 13, 2026, at the Ocean House in Watch Hill, Rhode Island. The reason why the particular date was chosen is acknowledged as it is connected with her personal life.
