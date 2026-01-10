Travis Kelce's post-retirement TV future takes shape; NFL star explores streaming and network opportunities

Travis Kelce’s TV future is now being viewed as a legitimate post-NFL career option. The veteran player continues to test the waters on online media and the big television networks while he ponders his future career in the NFL. According to reports, the 36-year-old player has been in talks with various media outlets for the past few years. These talks will not factor into the decision he will make regarding another season of NFL.

Travis Kelce’s TV future linked to long-term planning, not retirement

As Travis Kelce's TV future talk rages on, the NFL sports star has been quite subtle in regards to what his next professional undertaking might entail. Given that he has a long offseason to prepare for, the importance of reflecting, being with his loved ones, and being patient before making a large decision has been at the forefront of everything that Kelce does. Speaking with a member of the media earlier in the month, he understood that he has uncertain days ahead of him, stating that he will spend some time with some of these organizations, get around his family a lot, and then try to figure things out.