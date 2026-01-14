Mary Kom had multiple extra-marital affairs? Her ex-husband's shocking allegations

While refuting the allegations, Karung said, “Firstly, in 2013, she was having an affair with a junior boxer. Our families had a fight, and after that, we compromised. And since 2017, she’s been having a relationship (with someone) working at the Mary Kom Boxing Academy. I have their WhatsApp messages as proof. I have proof, with the name of the person with whom she was having an affair. I remained silent. She wanted to stay alone and have another relationship. We’re divorced. I don’t mind if she wants to have another husband. But don’t ever blame me. And if she’s to blame me, bring the proof; get the papers. I know where she lives and with whom.”

Karung also denied all the charges of financial impropriety, saying though he had lived with Mary Kom for the last 18 years, he was currently staying in a rented accommodation in Delhi. He denied her charge of transferring assets and said he helped establish the Mary Kom Boxing Academy and get it registered, though the chairman was someone else. He also said since Mary Kom earned for the family, he was taking care of bringing up their children.