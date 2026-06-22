The curious case of the pineapple on the Wimbledon men's singles trophy: Tennis’ enduring mystery

During Wimbledon Championships, the focus is always on the court. However, there is a minor yet fascinating detail that usually goes unnoticed even by the die-hard tennis watchers: the pineapple on the Wimbledon men’s singles trophy. Perched right on top of the famous golden trophy presented to the Gentlemen's Singles winner every year, the pineapple has been a mystery for decades.

Pineapple on the Wimbledon men's singles trophy: The story behind tennis' most curious symbol

The present–day Gentlemen’s Singles trophy was first awarded by the All England Club in 1887, just ten years after the inception of the tournament in 1877. This was an era in which pineapples were some of the most desired luxury items in the United Kingdom. Pineapples were brought from America by Christopher Columbus.