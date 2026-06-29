Emma Raducanu withdraws from Wimbledon after stress fracture in right leg

After sustaining an injury, which is a stress fracture in her right leg, Emma Raducanu has withdrawn from the Wimbledon tournament. The British athlete, who was ranked 30th overall and highest among the home players in the women’s singles draw, was supposed to play against Croatian Antonia Ružić in the first round. At first, she thought of playing with a niggle on her lower right leg, but after her last scan yesterday, it was clear that her condition is not suitable for the match.

Emma Raducanu says the latest scan confirmed a stress fracture

Emma Raducanu, speaking at a press conference on Sunday, said that her intention remained to play even though she was suffering from pain. But she had already skipped training on several days during the week and had also curtailed a training session on Saturday night. Later, she officially announced it on Instagram.