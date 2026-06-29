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Emma Raducanu withdraws from Wimbledon after stress fracture in right leg

Emma Raducanu has pulled out of Wimbledon after scans confirmed a stress fracture in her lower right leg, ending hopes of competing in front of a home crowd
Emma Raducanu was set to begin her Wimbledon campaign against Antonia Ružić
Emma Raducanu ruled out of Wimbledon as stress fracture ends home campaign before first round
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After sustaining an injury, which is a stress fracture in her right leg, Emma Raducanu has withdrawn from the Wimbledon tournament. The British athlete, who was ranked 30th overall and highest among the home players in the women’s singles draw, was supposed to play against Croatian Antonia Ružić in the first round. At first, she thought of playing with a niggle on her lower right leg, but after her last scan yesterday, it was clear that her condition is not suitable for the match.

Emma Raducanu says the latest scan confirmed a stress fracture

Emma Raducanu, speaking at a press conference on Sunday, said that her intention remained to play even though she was suffering from pain. But she had already skipped training on several days during the week and had also curtailed a training session on Saturday night. Later, she officially announced it on Instagram.

She wrote, "I can't believe I'm saying this, but sadly I've had to withdraw from this year's Wimbledon. I've done everything possible to try to get to the start line tomorrow but after a final scan tonight, the niggle I've been managing has developed into a stress fracture and I've been medically advised to stop pushing through. Playing at Wimbledon, in front of a home crowd, means everything to me, so this is really difficult to process."

This new injury makes Emma Raducanu’s season of 2026 even more complicated. The young athlete began the season suffering from foot injuries and then got a viral disease from February to May. However, she managed to get back on track and play the French Open tournament.

After reaching the Queen's Club final earlier this month, the British No. 1 will miss her home Grand Slam following a late medical assessment
The British star revealed that a final scan changed everything after she had remained hopeful of playing despite a lower leg niggle

Speaking at Sunday's news conference, Emma Raducanu confirmed that it had been difficult for her to come to terms with the latest failure, but that she was able to cope due to the support she received from those close to her.

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Emma Raducanu was set to begin her Wimbledon campaign against Antonia Ružić
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