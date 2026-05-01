Dwayne Johnson pulled over in Hollywood a day before his birthday

He seemed quite at ease throughout the interview, dressed in a clean white shirt and cream-coloured pants. Johnson was noted as being calm while handling the situation, with no indications of stress during the traffic stop. It is yet to be determined if he received a ticket or just got a warning about his tinted windows.

Dwayne Johnson also participated in the Walk of Fame event, making comments from the podium about his longtime co-star, Emily Blunt. He said, “Every single day, knowing Emily, as many of us do, that is one grateful woman who will wake up feet on the ground, being grateful about every moment. I feel like when you’re grateful about every moment, that then leads to the thing I think we all look for, which is joy and peace of mind. And those are all the things I think that make up Emily and so much more.”

The Rock was also a part of previous collaborations between him and Emily Blunt such as Jungle Cruise and the upcoming movie titled The Smashing Machine in 2025. He also skipped the WrestleMania 42 event in Las Vegas and went back home post-CinemaCon to celebrate the 8th birthday of his daughter. They have also revealed their plan of making a musical film based on Fighting With My Family.