Barcelona legend Xavi on how losing three Ballon d'Ors to Lionel Messi felt

Former Barcelona legend and coach Xavi Hernández is regarded as one of the greatest midfielders in the history of football and rightfully so. However, despite his quality and exceptional talent, he never won a Ballon d'Or.

Xavi finished in the third place of the Ballon d'Or race three times, in 2009, 2010 and 2011 and his teammate, Lionel Messi was the winner all three years. Recently, during a chat with former footballer Romário on his YouTube, Xavi was asked about his feelings and he said, there can be no debate about the winner.

Xavi Hernández on losing the Ballon d'Or to Lionel Messi three times

Xavi Hernández is one of the greatest talents football has ever seen. During his prime, he ended up in the top 5 in the Ballon d'Or race for five years consecutively, 2008-12. From 2009 to 2012, he ended up being third in the race as Lionel Messi bagged consecutive awards.