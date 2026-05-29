The chief executive of the US Soccer Federation JT Batson declined to give any information regarding whether formal negotiations had been made with Mauricio by the Italian club. However, he went on to say that the interest from clubs in Mauricio Pochettino has been there for quite a while now.

JT explained that Mauricio Pochettino and his coaching staff have been open about the interest shown by clubs during the past few years. JT Batson added that there has been greater interest from clubs than was previously known.

The US Soccer chief refused to comment on whether the organization was attempting to renew the Mauricio's contract. He also didn’t elaborate on whether managers like Jürgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola would be considered as candidates for managing the national team.

According to JT Batson, succession planning discussions are held by US Soccer for all national teams and management. These include discussions for contract renewals, interim appointments, and replacements in the long run.

Though unsure about their position, the players claim that the circumstances have not changed anything about preparing for the World Cup. In particular, the midfielder Tyler Adams drew the parallel between the team's situation and what happens with players when making contracts with their clubs.