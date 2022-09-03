Pisco – by the beach, in Goa is a perfect spot for your next romantic date

Goa is popularly known for its tranquil beaches, nightlife and scrumptious food. There is also always a new eatery opening almost every month and we’re not complaining! And if you are planning for a sea view dining experience, then Pisco-by the beach should definitely be on your list.

Nestled on the picturesque Anjuna beach, Pisco offers the incredible Arabian Sea view while you gorge on the resort seafood offerings courtesy chef Rohan Dsouza. This 75-seater new water-front restaurant is a sprawling space offering a stunning setting complemented with large wood-framed chandeliers that perfectly harmonise with the seaside aesthetic. Adding to this gorgeous setting are four sea-facing hammocks, making them a perfect place to lounge as you look out into sea while relishing a delicious meal. We also learn that this is the first restaurant to create private dining hammocks overlooking the beach.

Sunset at Pisco by the Beach

Once we behold the striking view of nature at its best, our eyes were set on the food that the restaurant offers, and we were left spoilt for choice. With an illustrious menu offering a variety of veg and non-veg starters, beverages, main course, and dessert options, we played safe and first picked the chef’s special, Tomato, Feta and Avocado Puree On Filo Crackers and a Ravioli with Spinach, Ricotta and Pickled Pear from the small plates menu. It also features Summer Spicy Artichoke and Cheese Cones, Baked Mushroom Stuffed with spicy Spinach Moutabel, A Beach Salad of Tomato and Mozzarella and more for vegetarians and Steamed Vietnamese-style Snapper, Grilled Kingfish Steak, Braised Pork and and Pepperoni Ravioli among others for non-vegetarians. We paired our starters with Scent of Citrus and Evening Sun that came with pineapple, passion fruit, mint, and lime concoctions.

BBQ Lemon Garlic Chicken

Braised Pork and Pepperoni Ravioli

Our Tomato, Feta and Avocado Puree on Filo Crackers arrived in small four portions and we loved it. The combination of avocado, tomato and feta was perfect so we ordered another round of the same. Our Ravioli of Spinach, Ricotta and Pickled Pear was also delightful. By the time the order for our first favourite arrived, we lounged for some time on the hammocks. It truly offers some Instagrammable moments with a perfect spot to watch the sunset.

Restaurateur and Managing Director Twinkle Keswani of this luxury dining space, Pisco – by the beach told us that the place has been created with a lot of conscious emphasis on emotional intelligence together with an understanding of consumer demands as per the landscape and location. “As hospitality services are produced and consumed simultaneously with a high level of human interaction, creating a product with instant emotional alignment is what we aimed at while keeping in mind what consumers would like, what would invoke positive sentiment, and their purchasing decisions amongst other determinants,” we are told.

Baked Mushroom stuffed with spicy Spinach Moutabel

If you are a burger and pizza lover then try Pisco-by the bitch’s experimental Char-Grilled Burgers and Club Sandwiches like Sweet Potato, Mushroom and Spinach Burger and OMFG Steak Sandwich. There are enough options for chicken lovers as well. Pick their The Pisco Beach Chicken Burger that comes with a char-grilled Italian chicken patty with gherkins tomato, grilled onion, lettuce, pickled beet julienne and cheddar cheese dressing. You can also try their Pisco Beach Club Sandwich with herbed grilled chicken, fried eggs, Romanian lettuce and cheddar cheese and gherkins dressing. If you plan to stick to your diet pick their Green Apple Carpaccio, Roasted Walnut and Goat Cheese Salad, or Mediterranean Citrus and Premium Dodoni Feta Cheese Salad. We chose the latter and loved the chardonnay vinegar orange dressing.

Beach Salad of Tomato and Mozzarella

For the meal, we chose to take suggestions from the chef for something light, since our starters did not leave much space to gorge on more food. Chef Rohan suggested Spinach and Ricotta Napoli Cannelloni, which was delightful. It came in three portions which we felt was not enough for two, however, if you have started with their small plates, the backed pasta wrap with slow roasted tomato balsamic sauce loaded with three cheese gratin will fill you adequately leaving just enough space for desserts. We chose, again chef-recommended, Peruvian Tres Leches and our evening was sorted. The refreshing tropical light milk cake soaked in whipped cream and decadent tres leches sauce garnished with crushed pistachio powder and dark chocolate shavings were perfect to complete our Sunday dining shenanigans at Pisco - by the beach.

