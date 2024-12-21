6 winter wonderlands that are sure to amaze you

Winter wonderlands around the world offer breathtaking beauty and magic. From the snow-covered peaks of the Swiss Alps to the icy landscapes of Iceland, each destination showcases nature’s winter charm. Whether it’s frosty forests, frozen lakes, or festive markets, these places captivate with their serene and enchanting seasonal allure.
COURMAYEUR MONTE BIANCO – Valle D’Aosta, northwestern Italy
Taking off from Alpine wonderland Courmayeur, the ultra-modern state-of-the-art Skyway Monte Bianco cableway is the signature highlight of this stunning winter resort along the imposing slopes of Mont Blanc – Europe’s highest peak on the Italian side. A merry ride to the summit offers spectacular views of snow draped mountains and skiing activity around.
Scenic Courmayeur opens out in winter across the world famous Mont Blanc (Monte Bianco) ski region with its amazing snow slopes and ski runs over 300 kms. Ski adventurers from all over the globe discover thrills from leisurely cruising and off-piste – designated snow pathways to admiring panoramic scenery, to beginners learning skiing and snowboarding. For global free riders who test their stamina and adrenalin rush, the pistes offer challenging fun all day long.
One can venture out on Courmayeur’s hiking trails opening out to awesome views framing Mont Blanc. Kaleidoscopic winter sunsets across the endless Alpine landscapes whet your celebrative spirit with fine Aostan wines and local cheeses.
At the wide-angle panoramic Pavilion Restaurant midway to the summit by Skyway Monte Bianco, a hearty lunch awaits ski enthusiasts. The adjoining wine tasting lounge is a niche indulgence to understand the varietals of amazing cliffhanger vineyards and their signature wine labels. We’d strongly recommend the fascinating local cuisine of the Valle D’Aosta which is refreshingly different from Italian gastronomy!
KITZBUEHEL –Tyrol, Austria
This quaint 750 year-old delightful Tyrolean Alpine village packs in the world’s most prestigious ski event in January each year that attracts the finest global skiers to its slopes for the Hahnenkamm Race. The destination boasts some of the world’s finest, most exciting ski runs and slopes for both beginners and professionals.
Celebrated as the most exotic and elite ski resort destination in the world, tiny Kitzbuehel allures in winter with its many musical events from November onwards, colorful facades, wine tasting, mulled (Gluehwein) wine and roasted almonds, local and global cuisine dos and a charming Christmas market. The Kitzbuehlerhorn peak with its vantage lookouts offer stunning views of the dramatic slopes and Alpine valleys around.
Diverse attractions like world class skiing, wellness resorts, historic old town walking visits, quaint boutiques and Tyrolean fashion add flair and finesse for top world celebrities and luminaries who seek private escape here from noisy city surrounds.
The local Kitzbuehel Wine Festival attracts wine aficionados to top notch wines from Austria’s premier Weinguts(winemakers). Fairytale Kitzbuehel has fairytale neighboring holiday villages like Aurach, Jochberg and Eickenheim which are an easy drive or cycling jaunt away.
The destination also boasts its own little Schnapps liqueur distillery, a world class golf club and acres and the mind stilling Lake Schwarsee.
ZUGSPITZE – TOP OF GERMANY - Bavaria, Germany
When the mountain railway brings you atop the entrance of this stunning location, you instantly notice the only high altitude mountain chapel in the world, the “Maria Heimsuchung” chapel where couples solemnize and renew wedding vows. This remarkable landmark is the starting point of many powder-and-snow adventures. Professional ski runs at the Zugspitze ski landscape are spread out over the slopes of three imposing peaks -Schneefernerkopf, Wetterwandeck and the Zugspitze plateau.
For groups of ski-venturers, families or couples, toboggan slopes or runs are thrilling fun times around the Zugspitze. Overlooking breathtaking vistas of the summit and the Alpine peaks of Switzerland, Italy and Austria, Restaurant Gipfelalm atop Zugspitze offers delicious specials in freezing temperatures with breathtaking views and a frothy stein of Bavarian Weisse (wheat) beer to chase your taste buds.
For leisurely winter holidaying, you can also hop onto the 90-year-old cogwheel train that takes winter vacationers from beautiful town Garmisch-Partenkirchen’s Zugspitzbahn station at the base, travels via Grainau to lovely Lake Eibsee and through the 4.5 km Zugspitztunnel up to the Zugspitze plateau at 2,600 meters.
COURCHEVEL – French Alps, France
Ski touring, snowshoeing, snow trekking, tobogganing, snowboarding, mountaineering, fat biking, ice climbing, Nordic walking… this amazing winter destination offers loads of snow-packed excitement for the coolest months of the year! It has three of the world’s largest ski areas and part of the famed Les Trois Vallees (the three valleys).
The ski resort nestled in the Alps stands out for its unique, sprawling environment. Courchevel in the Savoie Region is encompassed by six unique villages at different altitudes: Saint-Bon, Courchevel le Praz, Courchevel la Tania, Courchevel Village, Courchevel Moriond and Courchevel 1850. The holidaying options are aplenty with leisurely walks across tall spruce forests or the more vigorous sporting options mentioned above.
For camera connoisseurs the Vizelle gondola ascends up 8700 feet for grandstand panoramas of the scenic Alps and even Mont Blanc. Interestingly, this fascinating getaway is also the nurturing ground for several celebrated Michelin-starred restaurants presenting fine, signature wining and dining spanning Savoyard delicacies like fondue, raclette and tartiflette. Yummm!
To size up challenges offered down the powdery snow slopes and intimidating curves, the finest skiers from all over come down each season here. Exquisitely appointed and designed upper crust Alpine timber wood chalets dot the landscape where the affluent from Europe home in for choicest personal celebrations in the festive season. A dedicated airstrip atop the plateau for private jets and choppers adds singular exclusivity to this amazing winter destination.
BANFF – Alberta Rockies, Canada
Breathtakingly beautiful, Banff and its serenely mystical lakes is truly incomparable among all winter getaways. The top snow-filled adventure locale in the Alberta Rockies has three world Class ski resorts, in the heart of Banff National Park; Mt. Norquay, Lake Louise Ski Area and Sunshine Village.
For those ski buffs on an extended, quality holiday agenda, Banff Lake Louise commands one of the longest ski seasons in North America with amazingly diverse engagements. This makes skiing and riding here in Banff thoroughly fulfilling on unarguably the softest and driest snow powder down the slopes and ski runs!. Banff is certified as Canada’s Protected Playground, The Banff National Park.
Most unique and bespoke of all features of this grand destination are the unbelievably spectacular and mind stilling lake views from any height or angle, adding a mesmerizing flavor to the adventuring spirit. In fact, Banff skiing spans almost 8000 wide acres of skiable landscape. Cheery Banff has many interesting dining and premium star accommodation options and well connected to major city centres on its periphery.
CANTONS DE L'EST – Quebec, Canada
The Eastern Townships (Cantons de L’Est) region ninety minutes from Montreal is a thrilling and awe inspiring winter getaway with several significant ski resorts over a vast environment. The steep slopes and rolling hills offer myriad platters of snow fun for all, from soft hilly ice to super powdery glades and yes - world-class night skiing for revelers. The scenery is amazing, capturing imagination and wonder around every turn.
Major ski attractions are the Bromont mountain experience, Mont Sutton –where the ski season begins, Owl’s Head –where ski slopes swishing down to exciting high speed runs, are highlights of this winter wonderland’s delights.
Ski down Lilly’s Leap opening out to some of the most beautiful vistas at Owl's Head is a must do for ski fanatics. One can also ski through evenings on 104 trails of the largest lit ski domain in North America during the Bromont mountain experience. L’ Écureuil throws open one of the most challenging glade trails of the region at Mont-Orford, something that excites regular ski-n-snow worshippers .
Bordering the state of Maine in neighboring United States, this stunning region is also home to some of the most unique vineyards and wineries in the world, including Domaine Pinnacle with its world’s finest sparkling apple wine and apple liqueurs. Premium dining options include fascinating Quebecois cuisine specialties for food lovers and superb local cheeses to match the boutique wine tastings at Dunham and Frelighsburg.
- Story by Kishore and Smita Iyengar