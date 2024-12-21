6 winter wonderlands that are sure to amaze you

COURMAYEUR MONTE BIANCO – Valle D’Aosta, northwestern Italy

Taking off from Alpine wonderland Courmayeur, the ultra-modern state-of-the-art Skyway Monte Bianco cableway is the signature highlight of this stunning winter resort along the imposing slopes of Mont Blanc – Europe’s highest peak on the Italian side. A merry ride to the summit offers spectacular views of snow draped mountains and skiing activity around.

Scenic Courmayeur opens out in winter across the world famous Mont Blanc (Monte Bianco) ski region with its amazing snow slopes and ski runs over 300 kms. Ski adventurers from all over the globe discover thrills from leisurely cruising and off-piste – designated snow pathways to admiring panoramic scenery, to beginners learning skiing and snowboarding. For global free riders who test their stamina and adrenalin rush, the pistes offer challenging fun all day long.