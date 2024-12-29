Back in time: Ring in the New Year with a slice of history and serenity

Balakhana House combines old-world charm with modern comforts. The villa’s French-Italian architecture, colonial furniture, and preserved indigo blocks evoke its indigo heritage. Two indigo plants still stand on the estate, a treat for history enthusiasts. Guests can savour the rhythm of rural life amid orchards, farmlands, and tamarind-shaded gardens teeming with langurs. This heritage estate, lovingly restored and now managed by the affable Ronodhir Palchoudhuri, has everything you’d expect from a self-sufficient heritage homestay. The fruits and vegetables you’ll get to enjoy at the table are freshly harvested from the Maheshganj Estate, and the milk and dairy products come straight from their supply, making every meal an authentic farm-to-table delight.

A visit to Balakhana isn’t just about basking in its tranquil ambience—it’s also about exploring the beautiful countryside. Nabadwip and Mayapur brim with Vaishnavite traditions, tracing back to the 15th century and the time of Sri Chaitanya, making them key pilgrimage hubs. The nearby towns of Krishnagar add a touch of artistry to your trip with their exquisite claycraft and fine sweetmeats, a feast for both eyes and taste buds. Wander through these towns to feel the pulse of Bengal’s cultural heritage while soaking in their charm.