Prayagraj: A confluence of stories

Ranjan’s son Aman gave me a personal tour of the kothi, built out of the best sandstone procured from Mirzapur. The lower portion was the oldest and the upper sections were added 250 years ago. While renovating the kothi, seven tijoris (safes) were found – the biggest safe had wheels and was at the lowest point at a depth of 40 feet. The chamber is narrow with no doors and the safe could not have been brought in later. It’s believed wealth from the safe bore the cost of construction of the haveli, which came up around it. Currently, the safe serves as a reception counter! It’s said tunnels connected Badi Kothi to the other two kothis and Akbar Fort.

Vijay, the friendly steward, gave a demo of the old locking system using a horizontal bar of wood behind the main door that slid out of a cavity in the wall. Doors and safes had antique Chubb locks. Before the advent of electricity, mashaals (torches) were used for illumination. During India’s freedom struggle, secret Congress party meetings took place here. The kothi housed a printing press that published incendiary freedom literature and during a British raid, it was thrown into the well to avoid discovery. The renovated well had different manifestations of Dwadash (twelve) Madhav; the nagar devtas of Prayagraj carved on its walls. The British later used the kothi as a tax collection office and a grilled chamber served as a jail that has a lethal RRR style hunter on display. The doors were studded with gold plates, which the British looted while leaving. Lining the walls are black and white photos of Tagore, Nehru, Shastri and an old Ramleela procession in Allahabad, shot from Badi Kothi.

Steps from the reception lead up to Room 109, which has a gaukha or ventilator from which the owner Rai Amarnath Agarwal could spot anyone approaching, from the comfort of his bed. I was clearly in august company; Room 102 was where 16th century Bhakti poet Meera Bai stayed – it had a small basement for meditation that could be shuttered with a stone slab. Poet laureate Rabindranath Tagore stayed in Room 108 and never consumed food prepared by anyone else. The room had an antechamber that served as a kitchen where Tagore cooked his own food, and a small library adjacent to the room. Room 205 is known as Shastri Suite. Though Lal Bahadur Shastri was born and schooled in Mughalsarai with a simple paternal home in Varanasi, he had a close association with Allahabad. Story goes that he came as a toddler with his parents for snan at Triveni Sangam during Magh Mela but got lost in the crowd. His parents lodged a complaint at Sangam Police Chowki and when they got news of a child crying in a boat, they rescued him from cowherds whisking him away. After higher education at Kashi Vidyapeeth in Varanasi in 1925 (a degree in philosophy and ethics earned him the honorific title ‘Shastri’), he studied at the University of Allahabad, during which he stayed at Badi Kothi for four years. In 1957 and 1962, he won the assembly elections from Allahabad and raised the slogan ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’ at a rally in Allahabad district during the Indo-China war.

There’s another Shastriji associated with Badi Kothi. Every day at 8 pm, Pandit Arjun Sharma or ‘Shastriji’ walks in for his evening recital. An eighth generation musician, he plays the veena and is one of the few musicians in India to play the rare Katyayani veena. Sit near the large chauki (bed) to appreciate music in an intimate setting. There’s a painting of Mata Rani at the in-house shrine, made by Rai Bahadur Agarwal. It is said that if you have a bath at 4 am and chant the Gayatri Mantra seven times you’ll feel the presence of the goddess in the room. The hotel is vegetarian and rustles up delicacies like tehri (veg pulao) and nimona (green pea curry). For authentic local flavours, have breakfast of kachori-sabji and dahi-jalebi at Netram Mulchand and sweets at Heera Halwayi in Civil Lines. In the evening, at the busy Pandit ji ki Chat, savour aloo chat, tamatar chat, fulki (golgappa) and sakoda (spicy curry with palak fritters). Grab the best motichoor laddus at Bhagwan Das Prahlad Das & Sons on Zero Road, en route to the old quarter of Loknath to try namkeens at Hari Ram & Sons and lassi at Raja Ram Lassi.