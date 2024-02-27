Top destinations for Indian travellers this Holi

With Holi and Good Friday just a shortened midweek apart this March, travel bugs in this country have the ideal opportunity to enjoy an extended break. Digital travel platform Agoda analysed its search data and found Dubai as the favourite international travel spot. Domestically, Goa is the most popular destination searched for Holi and Good Friday.
With Holi happening on Monday (March 25) and Good Friday the same week on Friday (March 29), we can take advantage of the shorter workweek and enjoy extended leisure time without the need to use up a big chunk of annual leave.
For those planning an international getaway, Dubai is the most popular destination, with Singapore coming in second spot. Thailand’s visa waiver policy likely helps it secure two of the top five most popular spots for travel, with Bangkok at number three and Phuket at fifth. Bali (Indonesia) is the fourth-most popular international destination for the Holi and Good Friday break.
According to domestic search data sourced from Agoda, Goa continues to be a recurring favorite, drawing tourists in with its immaculate beaches, exciting nightlife, and unique cultural appeal. It's the perfect destination for anyone looking for a fun Good Friday and Holi getaway. Following Goa is Mumbai, the vibrant city of dreams, which offers travellers an incredible experience, complete with mouthwatering street cuisine, iconic monuments and the adrenaline rush of the fast-paced metropolis.
Heading to the North of India, the 'City of Lakes,' Udaipur, is one of the top destinations Indians are keen to visit over the long weekends. The city offers a serene escape for those looking to immerse themselves in history and the architectural marvels of the city. Delhi NCR and Jaipur also emerge as popular domestic destinations (fourth- and fifth-most popular, respectively), both known for their lively markets, vibrant streets and architectural wonders that attract travellers looking for a combination of urban excitement and cultural exploration.