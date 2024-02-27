Top destinations for Indian travellers this Holi

With Holi and Good Friday just a shortened midweek apart this March, travel bugs in this country have the ideal opportunity to enjoy an extended break. Digital travel platform Agoda analysed its search data and found Dubai as the favourite international travel spot. Domestically, Goa is the most popular destination searched for Holi and Good Friday.

With Holi happening on Monday (March 25) and Good Friday the same week on Friday (March 29), we can take advantage of the shorter workweek and enjoy extended leisure time without the need to use up a big chunk of annual leave.