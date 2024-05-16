This luxury wellness resort is rooted in nature and committed to the local community

A walk along Phuket’s buzzy Patong Beach may convince you that this complete island, with its nearly 3 million annual tourist arrivals, has become extremely crowded for comfort.
Fortunately, this isn’t the case. Many tourists head to the popular western shores (Patong, Kata, and Karon), leaving plenty of breathing room in the rest of Phuket. And while it’s true that tourists are a common sight, there are still several areas that remain amazingly local, just like the resort we were heading to.
Our transformative stay at Banyan Tree Phuket was elevated by its profound sustainability. The ‘Stay for Good’ initiative seamlessly integrated into the property’s ethos showcases their resolute commitment to reducing environmental impact and uplifting the local community. The resort exemplifies how sustainability is not just a choice but a necessity for the future of hospitality.
“The most treasured epicurean produce is natural in derivation, whether it’s from plants or animals. If we ignore the planet, the components in our natural store will end one day. The future of cuisine is about the future of people; we have to reconsider several things about how to achieve our assets. As a chef, I assent this accountability with liberality, unity and an inclination to share, approaches that pretty much go together with our profession,” shares Xavier Charest, Executive Chef at The Banyan Tree Phuket.
Sustainable dining
Stepping into Veya, Banyan Tree Holding’s latest sanctuary, feels like a homecoming to the roots of tranquility. Nestled beside the inaugural Banyan Tree, this Phuket Eden whispers tales of 30 years gone by. Veya, meaning ‘to weave’ in Sanskrit, hints at the seamless blend of well-being lessons waiting to be unravelled into everyday life. Amidst the sprawling grounds of Laguna Phuket, 12 exclusive villas cradle guests in luxury, promising an intimate escape.
Basking in its embrace, we found a sanctuary beyond the ordinary beach escape. With sunlight caressing the pool and nature’s lush greenery whispering tranquility, every detail here spoke of a deeper commitment to nourishing mind and body. From the first taste of coconut to bespoke wellness sessions under the azure sky, a tapestry of well-being unfurled, resonating far into the horizon. Here, harmony isn’t just a word; it’s a living, breathing essence that weaves through each moment, leaving an indelible mark on the soul.
“At the heart of Veya’s philosophy lies the admiration for locally sourced, organic produce,” says Chef Xavier, whose unwavering dedication to supporting regional farmers and fishermen is palpable in every dish. Exploring its culinary realm feels like embarking on a gastronomic odyssey through the Andaman Sea’s treasures and Phuket’s verdant landscapes.
Chef Xavier’s seasonal tasting menu is a delightful revelation of local flavours, each dish a meticulously orchestrated masterpiece celebrating the region’s abundant produce. The Seared Andaman Tuna Tataki captivates with its sustainable allure, the tender tuna harmonising with fragrant herbs and zesty yuzu. Xavier’s dedication to minimising waste is evident in the kitchen’s ingenious creations that transform humble ingredients into culinary marvels.
Our wellness voyage embraced an array of transformative practices encapsulated within eight renowned pillars celebrated worldwide as pathways to vitality.
Engaging in activities like the ‘Conscious Grounding’ exercise, where we navigated the Firangipani Garden blindfolded, heightened our sensory awareness and prompted a profound need to slow down, not just physically but mentally as well. Guided by expert facilitators, these experiences wove a tapestry of self-discovery, aligning body and mind in a harmonious quest for well-being.
Supporting local communities
The property’s dedication to sustainability shines through its thoughtful design and operations. The eco-conscious ethos is evident in every detail, from the use of reclaimed wood and locally sourced materials to energy-efficient lighting.
Collaborating with local farmers enhances the community’s well-being while providing fresh, diverse ingredients. Xavier’s commitment to sustainable seafood sourcing ensures guilt-free dining with the ‘Catch of the Day.’ Dining here not only delights the senses but also honours nature’s beauty and abundance with each exquisite dish.
Our stay transcended mere luxury; it encapsulated a profound commitment to sustainability and community support. The resort’s ties to local villages offer employment opportunities and celebrate indigenous craftsmanship, allowing guests to engage with traditional Thai artistry first-hand.
From serene lagoon explorations to cultural workshops and beachfront tranquility, the resort curates diverse experiences for every palate. This sanctuary left us not just refreshed, but deeply moved by its environmental ethos and empowerment of local communities.