This luxury wellness resort is rooted in nature and committed to the local community

A walk along Phuket’s buzzy Patong Beach may convince you that this complete island, with its nearly 3 million annual tourist arrivals, has become extremely crowded for comfort.

Fortunately, this isn’t the case. Many tourists head to the popular western shores (Patong, Kata, and Karon), leaving plenty of breathing room in the rest of Phuket. And while it’s true that tourists are a common sight, there are still several areas that remain amazingly local, just like the resort we were heading to.

Our transformative stay at Banyan Tree Phuket was elevated by its profound sustainability. The ‘Stay for Good’ initiative seamlessly integrated into the property’s ethos showcases their resolute commitment to reducing environmental impact and uplifting the local community. The resort exemplifies how sustainability is not just a choice but a necessity for the future of hospitality.

“The most treasured epicurean produce is natural in derivation, whether it’s from plants or animals. If we ignore the planet, the components in our natural store will end one day. The future of cuisine is about the future of people; we have to reconsider several things about how to achieve our assets. As a chef, I assent this accountability with liberality, unity and an inclination to share, approaches that pretty much go together with our profession,” shares Xavier Charest, Executive Chef at The Banyan Tree Phuket.