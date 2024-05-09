Thailand extends visa exemption for Indian and Taiwanese tourists till November 11

Sun-seekers rejoice! Thailand has extended its visa-free entry for tourists from India and Taiwan, making it easier than ever to explore the Land of Smiles. According to reports, Thai prime minister Srettha Thavisin announced the move, aiming to revitalise Thailand’s tourism industry, a crucial pillar of the nation’s economy.
Previously, visitors from these countries had a 15-day limit with a visa-on-arrival system. Now, they can enjoy extended stays of up to 30 days, visa-free, until November 11. This extended timeframe allows them to delve deeper into Thailand’s rich tapestry of cultural experiences, from bustling street food scenes to ancient temples and pristine beaches.
This decision builds upon the success of a similar program launched in November 2023. Recognising tourism’s vital role in its economic recovery, Thailand has been strategically relaxing visa regulations for visitors from key markets like China and Russia, stated sources.
So far, the strategy seems to be paying off. The Ministry of Tourism and Sports reported a significant surge in tourist arrivals during the first four months of 2024, with a 39 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. Interestingly, tourists from India, along with visitors from China, Malaysia, Russia, and South Korea, make up a significant portion of this influx.
For Indian travellers especially, Thailand holds a particular charm. Its geographical proximity and budget-friendly options make it an ideal getaway destination. Whether it’s indulging in mouthwatering street food, exploring historical wonders, or soaking up the sun on idyllic beaches, Thailand offers an unforgettable experience that keeps Indian tourists returning back for more.