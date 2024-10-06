‘Magical’ flotilla of hot air balloons take flight at international fiesta amid warm temperatures

Balloons took flight to screams of delight after a brief weather delay and were spirited away by a gentle breeze. Propane burners roared and hundreds of balloons — from traditional globes to cartoonish figures — rose to speckle the sky with colour.

“The mass ascension is just magical, unlike anything in the world really that I’ve seen,” said Paul Kluzak, of Phoenix. He has come twice before and arrived this year wearing a foot-tall hat resembling a hot-air balloon, with a camera slung around his neck. “Seeing them all at once is just really, really cool.”

Companion Heather Kluzak said that words can hardly express the thrill of the event. “We just like to be a part of it,” she said. “It's fun to be out on the field” where the balloons inflate and depart.