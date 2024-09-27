World Tourism Day 2024 | The Great Escape: India’s magnificent inland waterways…

The monsoons have passed. The country has re-birthed. With shades of green and freshness taking over every inch of India, we present a travel special on World Tourism Day that celebrates everything new, beginning with our country’s hottest inland waterway wonderlands…

Rivers are our lifeline. There’s very little one can say to counter that truth in India. So much so, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that rivers are what made India, India. They connect states, cultures, languages, communities, religions and created the fabric upon which our great country is founded — unity in diversity. From civilisations evolving on their banks to cradling cities and towns and quite literally being mothers to us from life to death — our Indian rivers mean the world to us. Where we haven’t been blessed with rivers, we have been blessed with large inland fresh water and salt water lakes. Keeping that in mind, on this World Tourism Day we decided to curate a list of seven amazing river cruises and lake cruises that you can now experience across the length and breadth of our country. If cruise liners on the open wide sea claim to be the most luxurious travel destinations on water, several of our brand new river and lake cruises can give them a run for their money and how!