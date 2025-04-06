Beyzaa Hotel & Suites in Kolkata rewrites the boutique hotel rulebook

If you’re looking for a place that blends modern luxury with a touch of the unexpected, Beyzaa Hotel & Suites in Kolkata is where you want to be. Nestled in the heart of Salt Lake City’s Sector V, this 60-room boutique property offers more than just a comfortable stay—it’s an experience in itself. As Sudhir Ahuja, the owner of the hotel, puts it, “Most hotels just cater to a room-based experience, but we believe in offering a comprehensive stay— one that revolves around both comfort and exceptional dining.” And that philosophy is evident in every bite.
At first glance, the hotel’s exterior is unassuming, blending into the corporate skyline of Sector V. But step inside, and it’s a different story. The modern interiors and sleek urban design set the tone for a space that feels both elegant and edgy. Our suite on the sixth floor was everything we could have hoped for—spacious, stylish, and filled with thoughtful touches. With a separate living area, a well-appointed bedroom, and a bathroom big enough to feel like a private spa, it was the kind of space that makes you want to stay in just a little longer.
The wall-mounted television, minibar, and study table gave us the perfect mix of entertainment and work options. Whether we were lounging on the bed or working at the desk, the view was perfect—Salt Lake’s growing downtown spreading out in the distance. But if there was one true highlight, it had to be the bathroom. Decked in calming sea-green tones, the sprawling space featured a deep soaking tub—an absolute treat after a long day out.
Food is a huge part of the Beyzaa experience, and Bakstage Gourmet—formerly the beloved Bakstage—has returned with an all-new menu and a fresh take on world cuisine. Spread across 7,500 sq ft with a seating capacity of 117, this fine dining restaurant is a destination in itself. At the heart of it all is Chef Sanjit Kumar Roy, a culinary maestro. Under his guidance, the menu offers a mix of Asian, Peshawari, and Continental delights.
We started our evening with broccoli vol-au-vent, a delicate and buttery puff pastry filled with a creamy broccoli mixture, which set the tone for a flavourful evening. Dinner was a mix of comforting classics and great new flavours. The kimchi salad, inspired by Korean cuisine, brought the perfect balance of spice and tang, while the Tom yum chicken soup packed a punch with its aromatic broth. The prawn in tausi sauce, with its deep umami notes, was an absolute standout. For the vegetarians, the Tseing hoi style potato and American corn was a delightful surprise—stir-fried to perfection with just the right amount of spice. Paired with either ginger capsicum fried rice or butter garlic veg noodles, the meal was a satisfying blend of textures and flavours.
Dessert was just as indulgent. The Wood apple ice cream was a refreshing and unexpected treat, balancing sweetness with a hint of tartness. For those who prefer something light to pair with their beer, the Oriental spread is an excellent choice.
Speaking of beer, the hotel is home to Motorworks & Brewing Company, the only in-house microbrewery in an Indian hotel. Here, you can sample eight to nine different beers on tap—the most in Kolkata. Whether you’re in the mood for a classic German wheat beer or something more experimental like a watermelon-infused brew, there’s something to suit every palate.
The next morning’s breakfast spread was an elaborate buffet, leading into a lunch that felt like a feast. Lunch began with a warm and comforting Tomato dhaniya shorba, followed by Aloo nazakat, which turned a simple potato dish into something extraordinary.
The Mutton galouti was a melt-in-your-mouth delicacy, while the Kadai paneer kamal kakdi introduced an exciting lotus stem twist to a classic. Vegetable lovers had plenty to enjoy with the Miloni tarkari, a medley of fresh seasonal produce cooked in aromatic spices, while seafood fans were treated to the flavourful Jhinga jalandhari. The Dal Beyzaa, a signature lentil preparation, added a comforting, homely touch to the meal, and the fragrant Subzrangi pulao tied everything together beautifully.
And Biscoff cheesecake was the perfect way to round it all off—a smooth, velvety dessert with just the right hint of caramelised spice.
Location is everything, and the hotel delivers on that front too. Situated in one of Kolkata’s most buzzing neighbourhoods, the hotel is surrounded by an array of shopping and entertainment options. From savouring world-class cuisine to sipping freshly brewed beer, soaking in the stunning city views to unwinding in a stylish, art-infused setting—Beyzaa makes sure you have a story to take home. And honestly, isn’t that what travelling is all about?