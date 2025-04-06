Beyzaa Hotel & Suites in Kolkata rewrites the boutique hotel rulebook

At first glance, the hotel’s exterior is unassuming, blending into the corporate skyline of Sector V. But step inside, and it’s a different story. The modern interiors and sleek urban design set the tone for a space that feels both elegant and edgy. Our suite on the sixth floor was everything we could have hoped for—spacious, stylish, and filled with thoughtful touches. With a separate living area, a well-appointed bedroom, and a bathroom big enough to feel like a private spa, it was the kind of space that makes you want to stay in just a little longer.

The wall-mounted television, minibar, and study table gave us the perfect mix of entertainment and work options. Whether we were lounging on the bed or working at the desk, the view was perfect—Salt Lake’s growing downtown spreading out in the distance. But if there was one true highlight, it had to be the bathroom. Decked in calming sea-green tones, the sprawling space featured a deep soaking tub—an absolute treat after a long day out.