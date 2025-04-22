Lyrid Meteor Shower 2025 are lighting up April skies

For stargazers in the Northern Hemisphere, especially those in rural or dark-sky areas, the Lyrids offer a prime chance to witness nature’s own fireworks. According to NASA’s meteoroid expert Dr Bill Cooke, viewers can expect to see around five meteors per hour during the peak, particularly between 10 p.m. and 4:30 a.m. local time.

“The trick is patience,” Bill advises. “Let your eyes adjust to the darkness — and put away your phone. That bright screen ruins your night vision.”

The Lyrids, one of the oldest known meteor showers, are famed for their consistency — but they also have a wild streak. Every few decades, they surprise observers with sudden meteor storms, producing up to 100 meteors per hour. While the next major outburst isn’t expected until 2042, this year’s display still promises fleeting brilliance and an excuse to reconnect with the night sky.

No special equipment is needed — just a reclining chair and a clear view of the sky away from city lights. And if clouds or commitments get in the way this week, don’t fret. The Eta Aquariids arrive in early May, followed by crowd favourites like the Perseids in August and Geminids in December.