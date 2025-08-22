This new culinary gem in Juhu, Mumbai, blends wellness, nostalgia, global flavours and cocktails with a twist

There’s something magical about waking up to the sound of the ocean as if the city is whispering its well-kept secrets to us before the day-break. We were back in Mumbai after a long hiatus, and we couldn’t have asked for a better start to the day than a room that opens up to the view of the sea. The morning light gingerly poured into our room as we stepped onto the balcony, tea in hand, greeted by the vast expanse of the Arabian Sea.

This new culinary escape in Mumbai doles out nostalgic charm and gourmet pairings

Soho House Mumbai, set in an 11-storey townhouse right on Juhu Beach, feels less like a hotel and more like a creative retreat. The room may have been snug, but it was rich in character and furnished with vintage pieces, antiques, and lampshades crafted from locally sourced fabrics and block prints. The night before, we were welcomed by the soft hum of BBC radio as we returned from a delightful dinner at Gigi, Bandra’s stylish new hotspot that blends European and Japanese flavours with flair. We had then noticed a card left casually on the bedside table, which read, “Scarlett House, now in Juhu,” after their debut in Bandra. It was now time to shift our focus to the day’s agenda.

Our taxi slowed to a halt near a cosy den nestled in an unexpected pocket of calm amid the vibrant chaos of aamchi Mumbai. We had arrived at Scarlett House, Juhu, an intimate 35-seater restaurant set within the historic Sunny Sound studio, an iconic space with roots in the city’s cinematic past, lending the restaurant a subtle, nostalgic charm. Brought to life by six passionate minds—Amit and Afsana Verma, Dhaval Udeshi, Malaika Arora, Malaya Nagpal, and Arhaan Khan—Scarlett House, they say, is an extension of their homes and an ode to the city they live in. Designed by Nyishi Parekh, the Juhu outlet carries forward the legacy of its Bandra counterpart.