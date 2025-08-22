This new culinary gem in Juhu, Mumbai, blends wellness, nostalgia, global flavours and cocktails with a twist

There’s something magical about waking up to the sound of the ocean as if the city is whispering its well-kept secrets to us before the day-break. We were back in Mumbai after a long hiatus, and we couldn’t have asked for a better start to the day than a room that opens up to the view of the sea. The morning light gingerly poured into our room as we stepped onto the balcony, tea in hand, greeted by the vast expanse of the Arabian Sea.
Soho House Mumbai, set in an 11-storey townhouse right on Juhu Beach, feels less like a hotel and more like a creative retreat. The room may have been snug, but it was rich in character and furnished with vintage pieces, antiques, and lampshades crafted from locally sourced fabrics and block prints. The night before, we were welcomed by the soft hum of BBC radio as we returned from a delightful dinner at Gigi, Bandra’s stylish new hotspot that blends European and Japanese flavours with flair. We had then noticed a card left casually on the bedside table, which read, “Scarlett House, now in Juhu,” after their debut in Bandra. It was now time to shift our focus to the day’s agenda.
Our taxi slowed to a halt near a cosy den nestled in an unexpected pocket of calm amid the vibrant chaos of aamchi Mumbai. We had arrived at Scarlett House, Juhu, an intimate 35-seater restaurant set within the historic Sunny Sound studio, an iconic space with roots in the city’s cinematic past, lending the restaurant a subtle, nostalgic charm. Brought to life by six passionate minds—Amit and Afsana Verma, Dhaval Udeshi, Malaika Arora, Malaya Nagpal, and Arhaan Khan—Scarlett House, they say, is an extension of their homes and an ode to the city they live in. Designed by Nyishi Parekh, the Juhu outlet carries forward the legacy of its Bandra counterpart.
What instantly caught our attention upon entering the watering hole were its alluring interiors, reminiscent of quaint European cafés. A touch of greenery added freshness and warmth to the alfresco patio, making the outdoor seating particularly inviting. It’s the kind of spot where brunch stretches languidly into the afternoon as you barter stories and laughter with friends, and time sways like a hammock in a breeze.
Our eyes soon spotted the Hydration Bar in a corner of the patio. Featuring tried-and-tested recipes straight from Malaika Arora’s kitchen, it brings a wellness twist to the dining experience. We were told it’s the first of its kind in the country. Whether you’re in need of an immunity booster, a gut cleanser, a pre-cocktail hydration fix, or even a hangover remedy, the bar has you covered. And if you’re an abstainer, don’t fret, as there’s a range of smoothies, flavoured water, and refreshing coolers to choose from.
As we set our foot into the living room, we were drawn to the red brick walls, adorned with intriguing photo frames that added a warm charm to the space. Soft ambient light spilled from vintage chandeliers and wall sconces, casting a gentle glow across the room. Just adjacent to this space was the cocktail room, a setting perfectly suited for an intimate gathering of up to 15 people.
The showstopper at Scarlett House has to be their cocktails. Often described as the canvas of mixologists, these drinks are elevated to an art form by head mixologist Fay Baretto, whose creations feel nothing short of magic potions. Here, cocktails go beyond a passport to the world of flavours and are time machines in a glass that also double up as silent storytellers.
You might be challenged with a riddle or asked to engage in a little game before your first sip. In our case, we were shown a board and asked to pick the first word we noticed. We saw ‘Miracle’, and moments later, our drink arrived—Miracles, a ginseng-infused Bombay Sapphire gin cocktail blended with fig syrup and lime—a smooth and aromatic concoction.
We think it’s the perfect setup for a first date. Just when you’re fumbling for the right words, along comes a fun, unexpected prompt that breaks the ice.
Another distinctive aspect of the restaurant is the thoughtful pairing of each dish with a specific cocktail. We were ‘cautioned’ not to mix and match, as every pairing was designed to complement and elevate the flavours of both the dish and the drink.
For example, the Malabar prawn curry with rice was meant to be enjoyed with a cocktail named Marriage, while the Caramelised onion pasta found its perfect match in Love. The Family cocktail paired well with the Grilled halloumi, and the Crunchy chicken was best relished alongside a drink named Connection. The dessert lover in us relished the gluten-free chocolate cake, which paired beautifully with the Espresso martini. When it comes to food, the dishes pay homage to Malaika’s kitchen. One of her favourites, Thecha paneer, we must say, was a blockbuster!
Scarlett House is an all-day destination where you can simmer down, forge new connections, and make memories, all with an embrace of indulgence.
