Hyderabad to have an artificial beach soon – here’s what we know

Hyderabad may be landlocked, but that’s not stopping the city from getting its very own beach! Yes, you read that right – by the end of 2025, Hyderabadis could be chilling on sandy shores, sipping mocktails by a man-made lake, or checking into a floating villa without leaving the city. Sounds like the perfect weekend!

The Telangana government has greenlit a massive ₹225 crore project to create a 35-acre artificial beach at Kotwal Guda, just off the Outer Ring Road. Construction is slated to kick off this December under a public-private partnership, making this one of the city’s most ambitious entertainment projects yet.

What’s in store at Hyderabad’s first artificial beach?

What’s being imagined here goes beyond just a patch of sand. The artificial beach is designed as a full-fledged entertainment and leisure hub, where families can spend entire weekends without leaving Hyderabad. Picture a shimmering man-made lake edged with golden sands, dotted with floating villas that promise a wake-up-to-water view experience. Add to that wave pools for kids, play zones, cycling tracks, sprawling parks and food courts that will serve as pitstops between water rides and theatre shows. Adventure lovers can look forward to boating, water sports and other adrenaline-pumping activities, while those who just want a breezy day out can stroll by decorative fountains or unwind under the sun.