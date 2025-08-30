Hyderabad to have an artificial beach soon – here’s what we know

Hyderabad may be landlocked, but that’s not stopping the city from getting its very own beach! Yes, you read that right – by the end of 2025, Hyderabadis could be chilling on sandy shores, sipping mocktails by a man-made lake, or checking into a floating villa without leaving the city. Sounds like the perfect weekend!
The Telangana government has greenlit a massive ₹225 crore project to create a 35-acre artificial beach at Kotwal Guda, just off the Outer Ring Road. Construction is slated to kick off this December under a public-private partnership, making this one of the city’s most ambitious entertainment projects yet.
What’s being imagined here goes beyond just a patch of sand. The artificial beach is designed as a full-fledged entertainment and leisure hub, where families can spend entire weekends without leaving Hyderabad. Picture a shimmering man-made lake edged with golden sands, dotted with floating villas that promise a wake-up-to-water view experience. Add to that wave pools for kids, play zones, cycling tracks, sprawling parks and food courts that will serve as pitstops between water rides and theatre shows. Adventure lovers can look forward to boating, water sports and other adrenaline-pumping activities, while those who just want a breezy day out can stroll by decorative fountains or unwind under the sun.
Kotwal Guda was chosen for its strategic location near the Outer Ring Road, making it easily accessible for city residents and visitors alike. But the project isn’t all about spectacle — it also comes with a strong focus on sustainability. Eco-friendly construction materials, water conservation systems and efficient waste management are being planned to ensure that the artificial waste management are being planned to ensure that the artificial beach doesn’t come at the cost of the environment.
According to Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) Chairman Patel Ramesh Reddy, the detailed project report is ready and the government is optimistic about attracting international investors beyond the initial ₹225 crore investment. He sees the artificial beach as a flagship project that will not only give Hyderabadis their own beachside escape but also place the city firmly on the map of global entertainment destinations. For residents, it means beach weekends without a road trip to Goa; for tourists, it’s one more reason to linger in a city already famous for its biryani, pearls and history. Hyderabad, it seems, is all set to trade its landlocked status for a taste of the coast.