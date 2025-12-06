Ciel Dubai Marina rises above all: Becomes world's tallest architecture

The Ciel Dubai Marina is the new tallest hotel in the world and is located in the Dubai Marina area. The hotel reaches approximately 377 metres high over 82 floors, exceeding the previous highest record held by Dubai's Gevora Hotel. The opening of Ciel Dubai Marina sets a new benchmark for vertical hospitality in Dubai, ushering in a new wave of experiential travel thanks to this iconic property that represents another landmark development in the Dubai skyline.
Ciel Dubai Marina is breaking the mold for traditional hotel designs not only with its record-breaking height (377 metres) but with its numerous unique sky-based experiences, including an extraordinary outdoor infinity pool on level 76, sky-restaurant and bar concepts, 360-degree panoramic views courtesy of nearly entire glass facades, and cascading vertical atrium gardens that emanate from the building's midsection and run up the entire height of the building, making Ciel Dubai Marina a true destination within a vertical city.
With over 1,000 hotel rooms that are supported by an all-star team of engineers led by international contracting companies, the building has taken years to construct due to its constantly changing design and construction schedules, which resulted in multiple phases during its 377-metre ascent. Due to its planned opening in November 2025, Ciel will be a fully experience-based hospitality destination rather than simply a record-breaking architectural landmark.
The property joins IHG Hotels & Resorts’ Vignette Collection and is being developed by The First Group. It has incorporated rainwater collection, high-efficiency mechanical systems and structural innovations into its construction process to meet international high-rise green building requirements for Energy Performance and Safety. Ciel also represents an economic and cultural milestone. Tourism analysts predict that Ciel will lead to a resurgence of traffic in Dubai Marina, an increase in competition between Luxury Hotel Brands and strengthen Dubai's overall image as a centre for exceptional construction.