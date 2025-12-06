Ciel Dubai Marina rises above all: Becomes world's tallest architecture

The Ciel Dubai Marina is the new tallest hotel in the world and is located in the Dubai Marina area. The hotel reaches approximately 377 metres high over 82 floors, exceeding the previous highest record held by Dubai's Gevora Hotel. The opening of Ciel Dubai Marina sets a new benchmark for vertical hospitality in Dubai, ushering in a new wave of experiential travel thanks to this iconic property that represents another landmark development in the Dubai skyline.

Inside the stunning 377 meters of architectural marvel: Ciel

Ciel Dubai Marina is breaking the mold for traditional hotel designs not only with its record-breaking height (377 metres) but with its numerous unique sky-based experiences, including an extraordinary outdoor infinity pool on level 76, sky-restaurant and bar concepts, 360-degree panoramic views courtesy of nearly entire glass facades, and cascading vertical atrium gardens that emanate from the building's midsection and run up the entire height of the building, making Ciel Dubai Marina a true destination within a vertical city.