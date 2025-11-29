Greater Palm Springs in the US showcases its creative spirit through mid-century modernism and visual arts

The Desert Wave- This award-winning home was originally built in 1955 as a getaway and sculptor’s studio for Miles C. Bates. Designed by Walter S. White, a Southern California-born architect, Desert Wave Vacation Rental is a remarkable tribute to the enduring allure of mid-century modernism. This architectural gem seamlessly combines the iconic designs of the era while also paying homage to the surrounding San Jacinto Mountains (reflected in the unique shape of the roof). The Desert Wave is a perfect stop for design enthusiasts, history buffs, or anyone simply seeking a unique experience on their getaway.

Architecture and Design Center, Edwards Harris Pavilion- In 2011, the Palm Springs Art Museum purchased the Santa Fe Federal Savings & Loan building, designed by modernist architect E. Stewart Williams in 1960. Located in downtown Palm Springs, the building was reopened as the Palm Springs Art Museum Architecture and Design Center, Edwards Harris Pavilion in 2014. You will be in awe of the beautiful exterior mid-century design and the fantastic rotating art exhibits featured in the museum.

The Frippery- At The Frippery, step through the door and into a treasure trove of vintage finds that will make your heart skip a beat. From swanky '60s frocks to mod clothing and accessories that would make any flower child swoon, The Frippery is a must for fashionistas seeking one-of-a-kind pieces that dance between decades.

Tiki Culture- Alexis and Chris Ramirez Superbloom Studios . The tiki culture here is alive and thriving, where every drink is a work of art and every corner of the bar tells a story of exotic escapades and hidden treasures. The roots of tiki culture in Greater Palm Springs can be traced back to the mid-20th century, when tiki bars blossomed. Tiki culture first became popular in the Western world during the post-World War II era; people embraced the idea of a tropical, carefree escape from the seriousness of everyday life, and it made waves in Southern California when Ernest Raymond Beaumont Gantt opened “Don's Beachcomber” in Hollywood right after Prohibition ended. In Greater Palm Springs, you can tap into the mid-century’s love of tiki culture by sipping a creative cocktail at one of these four local bars: Bootlegger Tiki, Tonga Hut, The Reef and Toucan's Tiki Lounge. You can also find tiki items for sale at the Shag store, featuring artwork and merchandise by Greater Palm Springs artist Josh Agle.

Modernism Week- Modernism Week highlights mid-century modern architecture, art, interior design, and vintage culture in Palm Springs, California. The next festival takes place February 12-22, 2026 and features the popular Palm Springs Modernism Show (featuring 130 dealers), tours of iconic homes, double-decker architectural bus tours, parties, compelling and informative talks and much more.