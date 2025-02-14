1. Privileged opera evening at Palau De Les Arta — Valencia, Spain

The world’s most futuristic opera house, Palau De Les Arts, attracts serious music connoisseurs for distinguished performances. Here,world-renowned Western Classical Music legend Maestro Zubin Mehta wields his fabled baton to operatic grandeur with his signature flourish.

This outstanding performance of Turandot, showcasing a Persian Princess stirs up emotional moods in twosomes with their resounding appreciation among the many opera aficionados in this avant garde temple of high performance.The erudite Maestro steps in repeatedly to bow to the non-stop thundering ovation to his unmatched mastery as couples glow with blushing smiles.