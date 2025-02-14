10 most exotic & unique romantic experiences around the world

Herald this Valentine’s season with unique, unusual and unforgettable intimate indulgences for twosomes across diverse global cool spots. Ditch the conventional roses and mushy dancing, enliven your spirit with thrilling experiences across mid-ocean waves, on gilt edged luxury wheels, through magnificent musical sashays, Medieval surrounds and customised thematic dining!
1. Privileged opera evening at Palau De Les Arta — Valencia, Spain
The world’s most futuristic opera house, Palau De Les Arts, attracts serious music connoisseurs for distinguished performances. Here,world-renowned Western Classical Music legend Maestro Zubin Mehta wields his fabled baton to operatic grandeur with his signature flourish.
This outstanding performance of Turandot, showcasing a Persian Princess stirs up emotional moods in twosomes with their resounding appreciation among the many opera aficionados in this avant garde temple of high performance.The erudite Maestro steps in repeatedly to bow to the non-stop thundering ovation to his unmatched mastery as couples glow with blushing smiles.
2. Super grand luxury at the Swank Bar in the Blue Train, South Africa
The iconic Blue Train from Cape Town to Pretoria is undoubtedly among the world’s most fabulous luxury experiences. Welcomed with crisp canapés in their private suite, couples are updated by their charming personal butler on various aspects of the service’s hospitality and privileges. Customized décor, mahogany accents, pleasing pastels and sensuously silky bed linen spell elite class. Individually curated fine dining preferences are offered with award winning wines.
The earthy lounge bar with bold animal prints and upholstery adds zing with cocktails and pre-dinner tipples. The panoramic Observation Lounge at the end presenting endless views of dramatic scenery across the fleeting Karoo.
3. Alpine Yodelling lunch at Rosi’s Sonnbergstuben — Kitzbuehel, Tirol, Austria
The panoramic Austrian Alpine countryside is the perfect setting for a spirited Tirolean feast on open chalet terraces.Couples savor a unique, unforgettable experience as Rosi, the affable owner of this hillside resort makes it her mission to entertain twosomes and diners with her signature yodeling and her deft guitar strumming.
Crooning romantic folk numbers interjected with her yodeling swings, appreciative clapping resound across the meadows. Rosi sure asserts the evergreen romantic spirit with unique panache!
4. Exciting mid-ocean thrills at Great Barrier Reef — Queensland, Australia
The catamaran zip across the Pacific in northern Queensland offersa one-of-its-kind aquatic experience on the floating mid-ocean platform over the Great Barrier Reef across spectacular frames of a thousand azure tones.
Twosomes indulge in the best of snorkeling, scuba diving, under sea exploration of the corrals and sheer ocean watching. Beneath the waves is another world myriad kaleidoscopic fish, marine creatures, stunning corral formations and more.
5. Custom curated machan treetop candlelight intimate dining at Evolve Back Chikkanahalli Estate — Coorg, India
This uniquely enchanting country venue allures with sizzling grilled delicacies that whip up culinary passions a stop wines set the intimate accents.This elevated treetop dining verandah lounge encompasses a 100-year old tree.
The bespoke setting for just a couple,above the coffee plantations at the Evolve Back Chikkanahalli Estate in Coorg, spans frames of a mirrored lake, birdsong and silence. As flickering amber glows reflect beaming smiles edged by fine wines, the dark night casts a seductive veil across an unhurried night!
6. World’s only one-of-its-kind wine experience at Carrara Marble Caves —Tuscany, Italy
Custom created in raw, earthy surrounds, a rare wine and dine experience was exclusively planned for us.Precarious hilly inclines up to Carrara the marble capital of the world were an intimidating challenge for our unexpected climb to gigantic, marble caves atop.
A huge marble cave interior and an inviting food and wine‘table’greeted us, a sour marble quarry hosts delighted in uncorking signature boutique wines from Massa complemented by an onsite 5-star chef’s local specialties. Exotic indeed.
7. Enchanting weekend on the Romantik Route — Bavaria, Germany
In Franconia – Bavarian wonderland of medieval and modern attractions, the mystical Romantik Route winds around boutique hill-etched vineyards along the Taubertal Valley.Not to be missed is Rothenberg ob der Tauber (on the Tauber river), the terra cotta coloured town known for its niche Christmas Market, wooden toys and miniature artifacts.
The Taubertal Valley’s vineyards offer boutique, world class wine varietals, with delicious Bergekasse (mountain cheeses). Inviting Bavarian cuisine at quaint restaurants here make for fascinating breaks en route this enchanting region.
8. Eclectic theme Arabic evening at Bab Al Shams — Dubai, UAE
Away from Dubai’s glittering skyline is the Al Hadheerah open air dining destination at this deluxe five star sprawling resort, welcoming couples with its signature swirls, sways and seduction! While open grills counters satiate appetites, on the theatre floors couples can shake more than a leg to Darbouka rendered Arabic tunes and instrumentals.
A sensuous belly dancer gyrates her lithe form across tables, as a male Egyptian dancer takes you through his mind boggling concentric swirls mesmerises your eyes. The romantic mood is stirred as piping hot kebabs and spice bites light up the palate, couples stroll around the authentic Arab village settings, a window to the amazing cultural ethos.
9. Vow moments at world’s most dramatic on-the-sea chapel, Islands of Fiji
Crashing waves of the South Pacific create a stunning backdrop to the Seaside Chapel on the shore’s edge. Taking the wind in their faces and sounds of nature’s music, couples can’t wait to solemnize their lifetime vows on the ocean-facing altar inside.
These are inimitable moments of togetherness that make up everlasting memories. This striking chapel on the acres of the Shangri La Fijian Resort & Spa in Fiji offers pristine privacy for romantics who yearn for exclusivity in their intimate moments.
10. Vintage Renaissance feast at Amboise — Loire Valley, France
Leonardo Da Vinci’s palatial Medieval residence featured Renaissance period squires,pages, court attendants and a bard in traditional finery for a dedicated Renaissance lunch.
Soulful tunes punctuated with ceremonious bows, welcomed us with classic Loire Valley wines and country Meads (spiced up wines). Traditional courtesies matched the customised hospitality to the hilt. An exotic experience that had no parallels anywhere.