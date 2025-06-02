What is Manali's Igloo village?

Tucked away in the snow-blanketed Sethan Valley, just 12 kilometres from Manali in Himachal Pradesh, lies a truly magical winter destination.

Manali’s Igloo Village, also known as Sethan Igloo Village. This hidden gem offers an unforgettable opportunity to experience life in an ice house, surrounded by serene Himalayan beauty and an air of adventurous charm.

Igloo Village offers a unique experience of staying in ice houses

India’s first igloo village, Sethan, transforms into a snowy paradise during the winter months. What makes this village extraordinary is the chance for visitors to stay overnight in real igloos, crafted entirely from snow and ice.

But don’t let the icy exterior fool you, these igloos are designed to be cozy and insulated, often lined with sleeping bags, fur bedding, and warm lighting to keep guests comfortable even in sub-zero temperatures.