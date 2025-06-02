What is Manali's Igloo village?

Tucked away in the snow-blanketed Sethan Valley, just 12 kilometres from Manali in Himachal Pradesh, lies a truly magical winter destination.
Manali’s Igloo Village, also known as Sethan Igloo Village. This hidden gem offers an unforgettable opportunity to experience life in an ice house, surrounded by serene Himalayan beauty and an air of adventurous charm.
India’s first igloo village, Sethan, transforms into a snowy paradise during the winter months. What makes this village extraordinary is the chance for visitors to stay overnight in real igloos, crafted entirely from snow and ice.
But don’t let the icy exterior fool you, these igloos are designed to be cozy and insulated, often lined with sleeping bags, fur bedding, and warm lighting to keep guests comfortable even in sub-zero temperatures.
Beyond the novelty of sleeping in an igloo, Sethan Igloo Village is a hub for winter adventure sports. Guests can indulge in thrilling activities such as skiing, snowboarding, and snow trekking. The pristine powder snow and undisturbed slopes make it a haven for both beginners and seasoned winter sports enthusiasts.
Whether you’re chasing the thrill of the slopes or simply soaking in the snow-covered views of the Dhauladhar range, the village offers an immersive experience in the heart of the Himalayas.
Located roughly 12 km from Manali, reaching Sethan Igloo Village typically involves a short drive followed by a guided snow trek in the winter months. Access is often arranged by tour operators who offer igloo packages, including transport, meals, and winter gear.
The best time to visit the Igloo Village is during peak winter, between January and March, when snowfall is at its best and the igloos are fully functional.
Sethan Igloo Village gives you the chance to live inside a snow-globe-like landscape, complete with frosty air, peaceful silence, and star-studded night skies. It’s ideal for adventure lovers, nature enthusiasts, and curious travellers looking to tick off a truly unique bucket list experience in India.
So if you’re ready to swap your regular hotel room for an igloo, and your daily routine for snow boots and sleds, Manali’s Igloo Village awaits with icy arms wide open.