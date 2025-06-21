New-age pilgrimage is in — here’s why young India is booking it

What’s driving this shift?

Post-pandemic exhaustion, climate anxiety, digital fatigue, and a growing appetite for something real. Spiritual travel now isn’t about salvation — it’s about self-regulation. And it’s not limited to the traditionally ‘spiritual’. Even skeptics are checking in — not for religion, but for a reset. Think of it as a soul sabbatical. While older generations climbed mountains to seek gods, Gen-Z is climbing inward, one breathwork session at a time. There’s intention behind the itinerary — and a growing realisation that true luxury may just lie in presence.