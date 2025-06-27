5 best monsoon weekend getaways in India
As the rains begin to wash over the country, India's landscapes transform into lush, mist-covered paradises, perfect for a monsoon weekend escape. Whether you're looking for serenity, greenery, or a romantic misty backdrop, these destinations offer the perfect mix of adventure and peace. Here are five of the best monsoon weekend getaways in India that come alive during the rains.
1. Darjeeling, West Bengal
Perched in the lap of the Eastern Himalayas, Darjeeling turns into a dreamy retreat during the monsoon. The hill town’s iconic tea gardens look fresher than ever, cloaked in mist with droplets glistening on every leaf. The view of the rolling hills, the scent of wet earth, and the rhythmic sound of rainfall make for a perfect escape from city chaos. Don’t miss sipping freshly brewed Darjeeling tea while gazing out over the rain-soaked valleys.
2. Cherrapunji, Meghalaya
Famous for being one of the wettest places on Earth, Cherrapunji is a monsoon lover’s paradise. Verdant hills, roaring waterfalls, and dramatic cloudscapes make this northeastern gem a must-visit. During the monsoon, the natural beauty of the living root bridges and mist-drenched forests intensifies, offering an almost surreal experience. It’s an ideal getaway for nature enthusiasts and those looking to witness rain in its most powerful form.
3. Alleppey, Kerala
Alleppey, with its enchanting backwaters and houseboats, becomes even more magical in the monsoon. The rain refreshes the landscape, turning the paddy fields and palm-lined canals a richer green. Cruising on a traditional houseboat as rain patters down around you offers a uniquely peaceful experience. This is also the season when the famous snake boat races begin, adding a touch of cultural excitement to your rainy retreat.
4. Mahabaleshwar, Maharashtra
A popular hill station in the Western Ghats, Mahabaleshwar comes alive in the rains with gushing waterfalls, emerald forests, and a cool, misty atmosphere. The viewpoints, like Arthur's Seat and Wilson Point, offer breathtaking views of valleys shrouded in clouds. Strawberry farms may be off-season, but the charm of walking through foggy trails and sipping hot corn soup or masala chai is unmatched during this time of year.
5. Coorg, Karnataka
Often called the "Scotland of India," Coorg is a haven for monsoon travelers. The coffee plantations shimmer with dew, the rivers swell, and waterfalls like Abbey and Iruppu are at their most powerful. The scent of wet coffee beans and fresh earth hangs in the air, making every walk feel therapeutic. Whether you're staying in a cozy homestay or trekking through the hills, Coorg offers the perfect mix of tranquillity and adventure during the monsoon.
Whether you're after misty mountain views or the rhythmic lull of rain over water, these five destinations promise an unforgettable monsoon weekend escape. Just pack your umbrella, some waterproof boots, and let the rains lead the way.
