Aboard Disney Adventure: Inside the first Disney Cruise homeported in Asia, sailing from Singapore

Enchanting might be a word that perfectly balances out our experience at the recently christened cruise ship Disney Adventure. The magic began almost immediately after we landed in Singapore. Word of the ship embarking was ripe, right from the conversations with our taxi driver to the Out-of-Home banners and billboards. The Singapore Flyer, the towering Marina Bay Sands, the ArtScience Museum, the intricate Helix Bridge and the unmissable Merlion Park accentuate the Lion City’s skyline. But in just a day, the country’s efficient and busy Marina Bay Cruise Centre would welcome the Disney Adventure, adding another element to this internationally loved skyline.
An evening in the city prepared us for the upcoming four-night stay on the cruise. The views from our two-night stay at Swissotel The Stamford Singapore were breathtaking to say the least. A walk in the evening to Lau Pa Sat, the popular food court filled with a variety of sumptuous offerings from Asian cuisine on the first evening, was the best way to get introduced to the city’s vibrant nightlife. The following day was spent in Singapore, where we walked around experiencing the bay area on an extended walk that culminated in the stunning view of the sea from the bay-facing corners of Gardens by the Bay. Not far away was the majestic Disney Adventure, which we would board the same day to witness the ship’s christening ceremony by none other than the ship’s godfather, actor Robert Downey Jr!
The Walt Disney Theatre, which is the biggest live entertainment space on the ship featured some fabulous orchestral performances on the night of the christening. The next few days also featured two other fabulous Broadway-style performances — the Wall-E-focused performance Remember (a new production debuting on this specific ship) and Disney’s Seas the Adventure. But before we geek out about all that the ship has to offer, we must highlight how seamlessly we were transported onto the cruise on the embarkation day. Boarding was carried out based on our Disney character-themed groups (we were in the Cinderella group and we had no complaints). From easy check-in and baggage transfers to flawless hospitality by every official guiding us through the Marina Bay Cruise Centre, we hardly felt any hassle in the travel details and paraphernalia.
As we boarded the largest ship on the Disney Cruise Line fleet, the staff welcomed each guest with undying positive cheers, lighting the wick of the proverbial firework that was our excitement (and a literal firework show at the sea amplified by a narration by Shah Rukh Khan would follow in the coming days). ‘Wonder’ is the word that would describe our approach to exploring on the first day on ship. Every corner across the ship’s aft or forward regions had something to offer for all age groups. While the Disney Navigator app was our guide for the four-night itinerary, the Key to the World Card was our passport. Acting as the room key as well as a purchasing tool for any and all retail and food and beverage offerings on the ship, these amenities made moving around the ship very easy.
Speaking of moving around the ship, the level of detailing across every deck and corner of the ship spoke volumes about how well the Disney characters and intellectual properties were utilised to transport travellers into a world that they loved or even one that they might not have perhaps experienced before. Posters and sketch notes of different Disney, Pixar and Marvel characters adorned the staircase walls. The Disney Imagination Garden on Deck 11, the first of the seven themed areas on the ship, is what we oversaw from our comfortable and rather spacious stateroom. While the ship also offers staterooms with sea-view, concierge staterooms and suites (named Elsa and Anna suites), our view from the balcony offered a pleasant peek into an area filled with greenery and with a magical statue of Mickey Mouse at the centre of an atrium, where people can gather around the clock for a drink and for shows that are slated across the entire trip at different timings.
We eventually witnessed a fun Marvel-themed show called Avengers Assembled here. This production utilised the stage of the Disney Imagination Garden really well, including different parts of said arena to show a hero flying above you or a villain evading the clutches of a hero behind you. On the same deck, towards the aft section, was the Disney Discovery Reef that offered a wide variety of tales through its décor and culinary experiences. The Little Mermaid, Finding Nemo, Lilo & Stitch and Luca are some of the Disney IPs used for inspiration in this section. Walk further towards the aft and you can find yourself at the Wayfinder Bay — the section dedicated to offering relaxation and entertainment by immersing all into the world of Moana. During our trip, we grabbed a drink from the Wayfinder Bar and enjoyed a fun DJ night show and another live show called Moana: Call of the Sea. This area was a gorgeous part of the ship to witness the horizons of the South China Sea from, making sunrises and sunsets all the more majestic — just open skies, sounds of waves crashing, fun and groovy tunes. If this doesn’t get you in a vacation mood, we don’t know what will.
Relax, enjoy a sip from the Infinity Bar, witness sunrises and sunsets, float around in the pool or maybe even get some work done while your children have the time of their lives across other dedicated areas of the ship (like the Disney Oceaneers Club), you’re bound to enjoy. For those seeking further relaxation, the rainforest-themed relaxation area at the spa is a must-experience spot. For more imaginative, exciting drinks and spaces pellbound, Taverna Portorosso, Tiana’s Bayou Lounge and Buccaneer Bar have a lot to offer in their own diverse ways. Furthermore, coffee afficianados must head to must head to the Bacha Coffee to try their premuim luxury flavoured coffee that really draws you into the world of coffee and different varieties of coffees from across the world irrestibaly. Not into coffee all that much? There's a fix for you too! TWG tea had some fabulous and soothing flavoured teas that were paried with some delicious macarons at Deck 7.
However, if you happen to feel too relaxed, there’s a solution for that, too. Deck 18 features the Marvel Studios character-inspired theme park section, Marvel Landing. From the Groot Galaxy Spin (a character from the Guardians of the Galaxy films), Pym Quantum Racers (inspired by the Ant-Man and Wasp films) and the crown jewel of it all — the Ironcycle Test Run roller-coaster; these adrenaline-pumping rides will definitely liven the trip. But it is Sanfransokyo Street that really felt the most immersive to us. Delving deep into the world of Big Hero Six, this section features a literal multi-screen cinema (called Baymax Cinemas), an arcade that utilises the lore of Big Hero Six accurately and a café to unwind in perfectly (aside from some retail outlets to indulge in). Youngsters can make the most of this place by hanging out at Edge and Vibe youth clubs that constantly have activities scheduled across the duration of the cruise, aside from regular character interactions and ping-pong games. The experiences are endless.
The culinary offerings on the cruise truly felt out of this world. While rotational dining restaurants were assigned to us from among the six main dining experiences — Hollywood Spotlight Club, Navigator’s Club, Animator’s Palate, Animator’s Table, Enchanted Summer Restaurant and Pixar Market Restaurant; our favourite was the Animator’s Palate, which, alongside some fine multicuisine offerings, brought out our own characters to life alongside a variety of animated Disney films. However, it was the regional flavours destinations of Bewitching Boba and Brews, Stitch’s Ohana Grill, Gramma Tala’s Kitchen, Mowgli’s Eatery, Cosmic Kebabs, Pizza Planet and more that truly stole the spotlight. Sharp flavours, thematic interiors and tales told through every ingredient and bite — these spots are definitely going to keep your taste buds guessing. We personally loved the Gojuchang Burger from Ohana’s Grill that kept us going back for seconds during our trip. Mike & Sulley’s Flavours of Asia and Palo Trattoria are two other dining destinations that truly deserve a spotlight. With a larger focus here on fine-dining, these offered a variety of options from specific cuisines.
While the Wayfinder Bay also had a pool, it is the top decks of 17 and 18 that really up the ante for views, pools and views from pools. The Toy Story Place was introduced to us through its fun Sunnyside Family Pool, Woody and Jessie’s Wild Slides and the Flying Saucer Splash Zone — the whimsical world of the popular animated Disney movie franchise. We really awakened the child within us, going down the fun slides of Woody and Jessie’s Wild Slides, but it was the Infinity Pool (inspired by Marvel Cinematic Universe’s holy grail of a McGuffin called Infinity Gauntlet or Infinity Stones) that we’re sure will be the favourite hangout spot for adults.
That said, all these experiences on the ship still felt second to our experiences with the people on board who took care of us. From creative towel animals after every room service request (that also brought about the sweet delights of milk chocolates), to the constant smiles and positivity that the staff (who were from different parts of the world) greeted us with at every turn — the joys were endless. Every conversation with them felt like an experience of its own, a story of its own; and that’s perhaps why this ship brought about 100 years of storytelling through different characters, so viscerally. As we ported back into Singapore and took our flight back home, we couldn’t help but feel a sense of child-like sadness of parting ways. What we are sure of, however, is a return to the experience soon and we’ve already got our itinerary plotted out, memorised and printed out, just in case.
1,03,346 onwards. At Singapore.