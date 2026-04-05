Aboard Disney Adventure: Inside the first Disney Cruise homeported in Asia, sailing from Singapore

We eventually witnessed a fun Marvel-themed show called Avengers Assembled here. This production utilised the stage of the Disney Imagination Garden really well, including different parts of said arena to show a hero flying above you or a villain evading the clutches of a hero behind you. On the same deck, towards the aft section, was the Disney Discovery Reef that offered a wide variety of tales through its décor and culinary experiences. The Little Mermaid, Finding Nemo, Lilo & Stitch and Luca are some of the Disney IPs used for inspiration in this section. Walk further towards the aft and you can find yourself at the Wayfinder Bay — the section dedicated to offering relaxation and entertainment by immersing all into the world of Moana. During our trip, we grabbed a drink from the Wayfinder Bar and enjoyed a fun DJ night show and another live show called Moana: Call of the Sea. This area was a gorgeous part of the ship to witness the horizons of the South China Sea from, making sunrises and sunsets all the more majestic — just open skies, sounds of waves crashing, fun and groovy tunes. If this doesn’t get you in a vacation mood, we don’t know what will.