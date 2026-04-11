New travel advisory for Phu Quoc warns Indian tourists on visa limits and passport risks

Indians typically require an electronic visa or visa upon arrival when traveling to Vietnam, visa-free entry for a period of 30 days is allowed in Phu Quoc. But the recent travel advisory for Phu Quoc, issued by the Indian Embassy in Vietnam cautions tourists about the new restricted facility that it does not allow entry into the mainland of Vietnam. Visitors wishing to tour cities such as Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City have to secure an appropriate visa beforehand. In addition, the notice highlights hazards associated with emergency situations and loss of passports while traveling.
According to the new travel advisory for Phu Quoc Island, tourists will only be eligible for the visa waiver policy if they intend to stay exclusively on Phu Quoc Island. Tourists cannot enter or visit any part of mainland Vietnam with just a tourist visa; they must present a valid tourist visa for any travel to the mainland. This advisory has been implemented by the Government of Vietnam in order to reduce problems related to immigration and to help ensure that travellers do not inadvertently violate any entry regulations when traveling to Vietnam.
There may be instances when unforeseen situations arise, for example, medical emergencies and flight cancellations, causing travellers to need to depart from Phu Quoc Island. This makes it necessary for them to head to the mainland of Vietnam. In the absence of a visa, the Indian citizen might encounter many issues.
The new travel advisory for Phu Quoc is also based on the fact that there have been many cases of misplaced passports. In the event of a misplaced passport, it becomes important for passengers to lodge a complaint with the local police. This complaint is to be forwarded to the Indian Embassy located in Hanoi or the Consulate General located in Ho Chi Minh.
But leaving Vietnam will not be instant. Typically, an exit permit takes 3 to 5 working days to be processed, and sometimes even more. The person needs to wait in Vietnam until everything is sorted out.
In light of this, it is best that Indian tourists visiting Phu Quoc obtain an official Vietnam visa to ease their travels in case there are any changes in plans and in case they have to move from the island to the mainland for any reason whatsoever.