New travel advisory for Phu Quoc warns Indian tourists on visa limits and passport risks

There may be instances when unforeseen situations arise, for example, medical emergencies and flight cancellations, causing travellers to need to depart from Phu Quoc Island. This makes it necessary for them to head to the mainland of Vietnam. In the absence of a visa, the Indian citizen might encounter many issues.

What happens if you lose your passport in Phu Quoc island?

The new travel advisory for Phu Quoc is also based on the fact that there have been many cases of misplaced passports. In the event of a misplaced passport, it becomes important for passengers to lodge a complaint with the local police. This complaint is to be forwarded to the Indian Embassy located in Hanoi or the Consulate General located in Ho Chi Minh.

But leaving Vietnam will not be instant. Typically, an exit permit takes 3 to 5 working days to be processed, and sometimes even more. The person needs to wait in Vietnam until everything is sorted out.

In light of this, it is best that Indian tourists visiting Phu Quoc obtain an official Vietnam visa to ease their travels in case there are any changes in plans and in case they have to move from the island to the mainland for any reason whatsoever.