Amarnath Yatra 2026: Advance registration to start from April 15, here's all you need to know

The Amarnath Yatra 2026 permit registration process will commence from April 15 at more than 550 authorized bank branches located throughout India. The process will commence from April 15, and the applicants will get their permits on a first-come, first-served basis. The registration process for Amarnath Yatra 2026 will commence from April 15 at more than 550 authorized bank branches located in India.
The quota for each travel path would be determined and implemented to limit the total pilgrims allowed daily. The purpose of this measure is to regulate crowd pressure while ensuring safety on the journey to the holy cave sanctuary. Early registration is recommended for all pilgrims since it is anticipated that interest will be very high everywhere. Biometric authentication through Aadhaar will be compulsory for all Amarnath Yatra 2026 pilgrims. This step is taken by the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board to improve security and help identify all registered pilgrims.
In addition to physical registration at the bank branches, there will be an option for online issuance of the permit to ensure a shorter waiting period and greater accessibility. It is hoped that the online process will facilitate the issuance procedure and assist those pilgrims who would not be able to register physically at the bank branch.
Amarnath Yatra 2026 plans revolve around the effective management of large numbers of pilgrims entering the Amarnath Cave Temple. According to the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board, the offline as well as online registration processes would function in sync with one another, and no overcrowding is anticipated. The daily quota per route shall not be violated at any time.
The board further claims that in the event of any emergency, real-time monitoring and biometric authentication would enable effective safety responses. It is expected that the systematic process will minimize delay and guarantee fairness in the distribution of permits.
It is advisable that the pilgrims abide by official guidelines and register themselves officially in order to prevent any misuse. It is mandatory for all pilgrim applicants in India to strictly adhere to guidelines throughout the process of registration.