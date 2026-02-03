Mumbai’s cherry blossom trees turn city roads into springtime trails

Typically, fast-growing and somewhat deciduous trees, these trees range between 25 and 30 feet in height when fully mature. Municipalities regularly plant these trees due to their low maintenance requirements as well as their low water needs. Thus, making it an appropriate tree choice for busy metropolitan areas.

The blooms of tabebuia trees are typically trumpet-shaped and pink with a yellowish hue. The short clusters of bloom give the tree a soft canopied appearance when in full bloom. Jitendra Pardeshi, the Superintendent of BMC Gardens, notes that tabebuia trees normally flower between December and February; however, this year many have flowered in March.

Mumbai is home to around 29.75 lakh trees. Among these, there are 6580 individual pink trumpet trees. The native area for these trees is found in South America’s Caribbean islands and Honduras’ Swan Islands. The pink trumpet tree has successfully adjusted to Mumbai’s urban areas. In addition to Tabebuia heterophylla, other types of tabebuia planted within the city include Tabebuia berteroi and Tabebuia aurea.