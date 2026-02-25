Why Kashmir feels like home: A scenic journey through Srinagar & Pahalgam

Morning began with a call to be ready — we were going to Radisson Golf Resort Pahalgam. An hour or so later, when we reached the resort and witnessed its beauty, ‘Oh my! Is this even real!’ We relaxed at the in-house Restaurant 1936 alfresco area enjoying a meal shaped by fresh ingredients and regional influences. Soon enough, we checked into our cosy room where the sun rays fell on the chair near the window — a perfect setting for some chai and thoughts. We ordered in masala tea, sipped it by the window, staring at the mountains that glistened with the sun’s golden rays. Tumko dekha to yeh khayal aaya (instrumental) played outside. It was a sign. We were home.

The plan was to go to the Lidder Valley Golf Course, one of the most prominent golf destinations in Kashmir, that enjoys the nearby presence of the gurgling Lidder River. Dressed to tee, we headed to the golf course, where we not only tried our hands at teeing (yes, we did and were decent with the lines) but were equally mesmerised by the size and the scene. Mountains capped with snow mirroring in the little water bodies around, the grass greener than green could be, and the air — peace! We could spend the rest of the day here, but a bonfire awaited us back at the hotel.