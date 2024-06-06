Romancing the backwaters at Bekal at this luxurious stay

On a starlit night, walking past a line of dim lights, we were set to romance the backwaters. As we stepped onto the raft, and made ourselves comfortable, we noticed a speaker kept in front of us. Bluetooth connected, we played, Bikharne ka mujhko shauq hai bada…

We had arrived at Taj Bekal Resort & Spa in the morning and we were already feeling at home. There’s a certain magic to Kerala. Lush greenery drapes the land, backwaters shimmer with a life of their own, and ancient traditions whisper through the air. Our recent escape to Taj Bekal Resort & Spa unveiled a slice of this magic, a haven of serenity that pampered our senses and soothed our soul.

From the moment we arrived, the resort engulfed us in its warm embrace — the welcome drink and a shell garland — more than enough to tell us how happy they were to welcome us. The elegant décor, infused with subtle colour tones and bespoke furnishings, hinted at the richness of Kerala’s heritage. We were soon escorted to our villa — 472. This resort has 75 rooms and villas! The architecture inspired by Kerala’s iconic Kettuvallam houseboats, hinted at the unique experiences that awaited. Our luxurious villa, a haven of its own, became our sanctuary. The spacious bedroom was inviting, an equally spacious and comfortable bathroom was alluring, and the outdoor bath was tempting. We reserved the latter for later. There was also a bathtub where one could unwind for a nightcap. The private plunge pool beckoned for cooling dips after a day of exploration. We sat by the pool, dipping our feet and watched how Time, when not rushed, is a great companion.Whether it was lounging on the comfortable daybed or unwinding on the private balcony, the villa was an oasis of tranquility, a place to truly embrace the slow pace of Kerala.