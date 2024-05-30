Uttarakhand’s Valley of Flowers opens to tourists this June

Trekkers and nature enthusiasts, mark your calendars! Starting June 1 this year, the enchanting Valley of Flowers National Park in India will open its doors to visitors.

Nestled within the Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve, the Valley of Flowers has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2005, recognised for its breathtaking natural beauty and rich biodiversity. Believed to have been discovered in 1931, three British mountaineers – led by Frank S Smythe – lost their way and chanced upon this valley and named it the Valley of Flowers.