Discover a luxury retreat in the heart of Hyderabad; take time to slow down, unwind, and pamper yourself

Burnout has a way of sneaking up on all of us. amidst all the hustle and bustle, everyone feels the need to slow down, unplug, and reconnect with themselves. and the ongoing holiday season is the perfect excuse to indulge a little, pamper ourselves, and experience all things calm and comforting.

While the idea of travelling to a far-off destination sounds amazing, it often comes with a whole lot of baggage and travel anxiety. For those in a similar dilemma, Golkonda Resorts & Spa offers a rare pause from the city without actually leaving it behind. Located near Gandipet and overlooking the serene Osman Sagar Lake, the property is spread across 13 acres of land engulfed in greenery.

Golkonda Resorts & Spa offers a rare pause from the city

Upon entering, we were greeted by an iconic heritage building, an impressive structure built in colonial style. Steeped in history, the property was originally built by the Nizam himself years ago. thoughtfully restored with contemporary charm, it now stands as a testimony to the city’s rich past. There are stone risers, vast botanical variety, conference halls, pools, villas, event spaces, and rustic wooden elements that resemble European architectural styles.

We hopped onto a buggy for a short and fun ride to our room. Our luxurious Club pool villa was comfortable, cosy, and inviting. Warm wooden interior, subtle yet classy décor immediately made us happy. It didn’t end there. Our joy knew no bounds when we saw the backyard bathtub and a private pool!

Food plays an important role at the resort, thanks to its grand restaurants. one of its most iconic dining destinations is the Jewel of Nizam - the Minar, celebrated for its authentic Hyderabadi and Mughlai cuisines. A city favourite, the opulent eatery often sparks curiosity because of its location inside a tall tower. Stepping inside felt like finally demystifying the interiors.