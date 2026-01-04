Discover a luxury retreat in the heart of Hyderabad; take time to slow down, unwind, and pamper yourself

Burnout has a way of sneaking up on all of us. amidst all the hustle and bustle, everyone feels the need to slow down, unplug, and reconnect with themselves. and the ongoing holiday season is the perfect excuse to indulge a little, pamper ourselves, and experience all things calm and comforting.
While the idea of travelling to a far-off destination sounds amazing, it often comes with a whole lot of baggage and travel anxiety. For those in a similar dilemma, Golkonda Resorts & Spa offers a rare pause from the city without actually leaving it behind. Located near Gandipet and overlooking the serene Osman Sagar Lake, the property is spread across 13 acres of land engulfed in greenery.
Upon entering, we were greeted by an iconic heritage building, an impressive structure built in colonial style. Steeped in history, the property was originally built by the Nizam himself years ago. thoughtfully restored with contemporary charm, it now stands as a testimony to the city’s rich past. There are stone risers, vast botanical variety, conference halls, pools, villas, event spaces, and rustic wooden elements that resemble European architectural styles.
We hopped onto a buggy for a short and fun ride to our room. Our luxurious Club pool villa was comfortable, cosy, and inviting. Warm wooden interior, subtle yet classy décor immediately made us happy. It didn’t end there. Our joy knew no bounds when we saw the backyard bathtub and a private pool!
Food plays an important role at the resort, thanks to its grand restaurants. one of its most iconic dining destinations is the Jewel of Nizam - the Minar, celebrated for its authentic Hyderabadi and Mughlai cuisines. A city favourite, the opulent eatery often sparks curiosity because of its location inside a tall tower. Stepping inside felt like finally demystifying the interiors.
We were awestruck by the gorgeous blue-and-white colour palette, featuring grand chandeliers and expansive glass windows that frame the scenery. We began our feast with the warm Subz badam ka shorba followed by the Lehsuni murgh tikka which was steaming hot and properly tandoor-cooked. One of the highlights of the meal was their signature Kachhi dum biryani, a hyderabadi classic featuring subtly spiced lamb and rice. From the breads, we chose the Afghani naan, paired with the Nizami tarkari handi, a rich amalgama tion of vegetables. For the desserts, we tried anokhi kheer, consisting of hand-picked white onions, and were plesantly surprised.
Strolling across the property, we couldn’t help but notice the ducks waddling about, adding to the visual appeal. In the meantime, soft notes of a flute drifted through the air. Mesmerised, we were drawn towards the music and in sight was artiste Rohit Kapri performing live. The high-tea arrangement on the side was the cherry on the cake. Guests can often find Rohit playing the bansuri during the morning and evening hours.
Dressed up for the night, we made our way to Mist, the Poolside Kitchen, for an intimate, romantic dinner under the stars. We ordered nachos and salsa and Kung Pao chicken to start with. right after, we decided to bite into a comforting platter of Arrabbiata pasta, and a hearty serving of Fujian fried rice with manchurian. Adding a generous portion of noodles felt like completing the spread. We then headed back to our room for a long, leisurely soak in our bathtub.
The next morning began on a refreshing note with a swim in the private pool. Soon after, we made our way to Vetro - all-Day Dining, another restaurant on the property. A lavish buffet awaited us, with an impressive spread ranging from fresh breads and beverages to salads, along with comforting favourites like idli, dosa, vada, paratha, poori bhaji, and several other morning treats.
It was soon time for a rejuvenating spa session at the Ixora. We opted for a Swedish massage, which was deeply relaxing. We then made our way to Qosa for yet another wholesome culinary experience. We began with wonton-wrapped onion samosas, mini, crisp bites that were fried and immensely satisfying. this was followed by spicy potato sliders, a comforting indulgence that hit just the right spot. The Thai red curry stood out with its rich flavours and wholesome ingredients, leaving us full. For the much-needed sweet high, we picked our favourite Chocolate Marquise.
Back in our room, we spent the rest of the evening chilling after such a fulfilling day. It was so good to wake up feeling completely rejuvenated and relaxed the next day. though we didn’t quite feel ready to leave, we checked out as planned, carrying with us a bag of memories and the feeling of contentment that will stay with us longer.
Packages start at Rs 20,000.
