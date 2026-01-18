German tourist shares the results of the 'Rishikesh effect' on her

Rishikesh is known for its serenity and beauty, that blends nature and spirituality. Recently, a social media post by a foreign woman named Leonie went viral. The woman took part in an ongoing social media trend and shared the "Rishikesh effect" had completely changed her life.
A foreign woman named Leonie shared a video on Instagram sharing her mental health transformation before and after visiting Rishikesh. Dubbing it the "Rishikesh effect" the content creator shared clips of her crying and teary before they transformed to happy, peaceful moments she spent in Rishikesh.
Captioning the post, Leonie wrote, "This place has taught me to laugh freely, to let go, to trust, and to love life. I feel the deepest gratitude and connection". Leonie shared clips of her dancing, roaming around, praying, when in Rishikesh, showing a visible change in her mood when she visited the Indian city.
Many users found her post related and shared how they understand the healing effect Rishikesh has. "This is so truee. I’m the happiest and the most at peace whenever I’m in Rishikesh. It has such positive energies and I don’t ever feel like leaving that place", one person wrote in the comment section. Another person said, "Rishikesh is peace". "Something about this place is so magical so peaceful", another comment read.
One more fan expressed joy at the fact that a foreign woman had found peace in Rishikesh. They wrote, "Rishikesh.... I hope in every life I end up in rishikesh and I'm really happy how people from different culture and ethnicity feel the same as we do , which clearly show we all are the same". One more comment read, "Rishikesh has a vibe that touches the soul. So much peace, positivity, and a quiet happiness I can’t explain".
According to her Instagram bio, Leonie is "teaching yoga while travelling asia" and is currently based in Sri Lanka.