German tourist shares the results of the 'Rishikesh effect' on her

Captioning the post, Leonie wrote, "This place has taught me to laugh freely, to let go, to trust, and to love life. I feel the deepest gratitude and connection". Leonie shared clips of her dancing, roaming around, praying, when in Rishikesh, showing a visible change in her mood when she visited the Indian city.

Many users found her post related and shared how they understand the healing effect Rishikesh has. "This is so truee. I’m the happiest and the most at peace whenever I’m in Rishikesh. It has such positive energies and I don’t ever feel like leaving that place", one person wrote in the comment section. Another person said, "Rishikesh is peace". "Something about this place is so magical so peaceful", another comment read.

One more fan expressed joy at the fact that a foreign woman had found peace in Rishikesh. They wrote, "Rishikesh.... I hope in every life I end up in rishikesh and I'm really happy how people from different culture and ethnicity feel the same as we do , which clearly show we all are the same". One more comment read, "Rishikesh has a vibe that touches the soul. So much peace, positivity, and a quiet happiness I can’t explain".

According to her Instagram bio, Leonie is "teaching yoga while travelling asia" and is currently based in Sri Lanka.