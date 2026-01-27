Can spiritual tourism help in shaping India's economy?

Spiritual tourism has seen a massive boost in recent years, fueled solely by serenity, social media, and soul-searching. Youths across the world have now been driven to spirituality which previously was credited to just elderlies. And amidst this, India has emerged as a clear leader, cultivating around a whopping $40 billion market built on this renewed thirst for searching meaning in life. But beyond the numbers, a bigger question looms: can spirituality alone become a driver for the country’s economic growth?

Spiritual Tourism, Gen Z style: Can faith fuel India’s economic growth?

As social media takes the center stage, trends have become the ultimate game-changers, and spiritual tourism remains no exception. Once accredited to just the older generation, this was out of the question for modern youths. Today, Gen Zs are breaking that stereotype, seeking experiences that combines adventure, meaning, and self-discovery and of course comes with some duly recorded contents for reels.

Spiritual tourism is all about attending retreats, visiting sacred sites, or practicing activities like yoga and meditation to nurture a deeper inner connection. Places like Uttarakhand, with its stunning retreats, have emerged as a major hotspot for this growing trend.