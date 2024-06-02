Rajinikanth honoured by Uttarakhand Police during spiritual visit to Kedarnath and Badrinath

Rajinikanth recently embarked on a spiritual journey to the revered shrines of Kedarnath and Badrinath, where he was warmly welcomed by the Uttarakhand Police. Pictures of the iconic star amidst the serene backdrop of the Himalayas have since captivated social media, spreading across X.
In an official post, the Uttarakhand Police expressed their honour in hosting Rajinikanth, stating, “Welcome and felicitation of renowned Indian film actor Rajinikanth ji on his arrival to Devbhoomi for Shri Badrinath darshan. After the darshan, he said that he was overwhelmed by the darshan of Shri Badrinath Dham. He prays to God for the welfare of the people and prosperity of the country.” This gesture highlighted the actor’s revered status and the deep cultural connections he maintains with India’s spiritual heritage.
Rajinikanth, known for his spiritual inclinations, shared his profound feelings upon reaching Dehradun. “Every year I used to get new experiences that made me continue my spiritual journey again and again. I believe even this time, (I) will get new experiences,” he was quoted saying. This sentiment underscores his ongoing quest for spiritual enlightenment and personal growth through these sacred pilgrimages.
Earlier, Rajinikanth also made a notable visit to the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi. The official social media handles of the BAPS Hindu Mandir documented his visit, showcasing videos and pictures of the actor seeking blessings. This visit was part of a series of events following his receipt of the prestigious golden visa from UAE’s Department of Culture and Tourism, a testament to his global influence and appeal.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth has wrapped up filming for his highly anticipated movie, Vettaiyan. Directed by TJ Gnanavel, the film features Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and marks Rajinikanth's 170th film. Slated for a global release in October this year, Vettaiyanpromises to be a monumental addition to his illustrious career.