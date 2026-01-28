What is rage booking: A new travel trend GenZ is using to combat burnout

In a number of surveys, research has demonstrated the influence of certain life events on impulse travels. Life transitions like a breakup, change of job, or seasonal depression have the effect of making most people immediately want to book a trip. Based upon current research, when looking at 2026 travel decisions, experts indicated that connection, low cost, and nature will be a part of the travel trends.

Rage booking isn't just an American trend. In India, it's happening more frequently among businessmen aged 25-45. Bookings made in the last two weeks (15-20 days) before the date of travel have increased by nearly 30% as compared to Winter of last year/ More than 65% of these trips are for less than 5 days.

The trend of short-notice travel is growing rapidly. According to reports, almost 38 lakh flights have been booked within 48 hours of departure in the last year. The trend of late-night bookings is also increasing, with about 3 lakh flight bookings being made between 3 am and 4 am. According to travel experts, "burnout" is an important part of this trend. Many people might not also reserve flights due to stress, however there is a definite correlation between emotional exhaustion and booking impulsively.