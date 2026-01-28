What is rage booking: A new travel trend GenZ is using to combat burnout

According to survey reports, over 50% of travelers in the United States experience fatigue. Around 32% of respondents indicated that their need to recover from stress had prompted them to make travel arrangements. The act of scheduling a trip has been reported to reduce stress more effectively than other techniques such as exercising, meditating, or taking time off work. Four days into the trip is when the majority of respondents reported having an emotional reset.
As a result of stress, burnout, anger; many Americans are now booking last-minute trips, which is also known as “rage booking”. The Millennials are most affected by burnout. Gen Zs are also experiencing the same. Whereas only 26% of the boomers have complained about this issue.
In a number of surveys, research has demonstrated the influence of certain life events on impulse travels. Life transitions like a breakup, change of job, or seasonal depression have the effect of making most people immediately want to book a trip. Based upon current research, when looking at 2026 travel decisions, experts indicated that connection, low cost, and nature will be a part of the travel trends.
Rage booking isn't just an American trend. In India, it's happening more frequently among businessmen aged 25-45. Bookings made in the last two weeks (15-20 days) before the date of travel have increased by nearly 30% as compared to Winter of last year/ More than 65% of these trips are for less than 5 days.
The trend of short-notice travel is growing rapidly. According to reports, almost 38 lakh flights have been booked within 48 hours of departure in the last year. The trend of late-night bookings is also increasing, with about 3 lakh flight bookings being made between 3 am and 4 am. According to travel experts, "burnout" is an important part of this trend. Many people might not also reserve flights due to stress, however there is a definite correlation between emotional exhaustion and booking impulsively.