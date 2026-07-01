We take you inside Fateh Garh’s serene retreat in Udaipur

Set against sparkling lakes, grand marble palaces and narrow winding lanes, Udaipur continues to char m travellers looking for romance and a taste of royal life. While the busy old city and famous lake views remain a big part of its appeal, the quieter hills around the city offer a more peaceful experience filled with calm surroundings and beautiful views. Located in the Aravalli ranges overlooking the city, Fateh Garh by Fateh Collection captures this feeling through a heritage-style retreat that combines traditional Rajasthani design with modern comfort, offering guests a stay that feels luxurious while staying connected to Rajasthan’s royal history.
As we made our way through the winding roads leading up to the property, we left behind the busy streets of Udaipur and the noise of the city slowly faded away. The scenic drive through the hills paved the way to a calm atmosphere and cool breeze. The sweeping views instantly made the property feel like a peaceful escape from the city. As the check-in process was underway and our room was getting ready, we took a tour of Fateh Garh by Fateh Collection to better experience its heritage-inspired character.
Built across the hillside, the property brings together traditional Rajasthani architecture and modern luxury through its elegant courtyards, arches and detailed interiors. Accommodation options range from Renaissance Rooms and Heritage Chamber Rooms to spacious Heritage Suites with Balcony, Plunge Pool Suites and a Honeymoon Suite with Jacuzzi — each carrying a royal-inspired design with comfortable modern touches. The dining spaces, including Baradari and Prasadham, open up to beautiful hill views, while experiences such as vintage jeep rides and cultural activities add to the overall charm of the stay.
Beyond luxury stays, the Fateh Collection also extends its royal hospitality through Khas Mahal by Fateh Collection, a private heritage villa designed for intimate getaways and exclusive celebrations. Set amidst peaceful surroundings, the property offers guests a more secluded experience while retaining the architectural charm and personalised service associated with the collection. Together, Fateh Garh and Fateh Vilas have also become sought-after wedding destinations in Udaipur, with their hilltop settings, elegant venues and panoramic views creating a grand backdrop for destination weddings, pre-wedding celebrations and private events.
After the tour, we finally made our way to our room for the stay — the Plunge Pool Suite, one of the property’s more spacious and luxurious accommodation options. Designed with traditional Rajasthani touches and warm interiors, the suite balanced royal charm with modern comfort. Its private plunge pool and peaceful views of the surrounding hills added to the feeling of staying in a quiet retreat away from the bustle of the city. Once we had settled into our room, it was time for lunch at Baradari, one of the dining spaces at the property. Keeping with the local flavours of the region, we opted for a traditional Rajasthani thali that brought together a variety of rich and comforting dishes. The meal ended on a sweet note with warm gulab jamuns, making for a satisfying introduction to the property’s culinary experience.
After lunch, we headed for one of the property’s most unique highlights — its vintage car collection. Located at Fateh Vilas by Fateh Collection, the collection features several beautifully preserved classic automobiles. The collection featured an impressive mix of automobiles, from vintage Cadillacs dating back to the pre-war era to a beautifully preserved Chevrolet Bel Air from the late 1950s. Walking through the space felt less like viewing a display and more like stepping into a different time period, with each vehicle carrying its own sense of history and character.
After exploring the vintage car collection, we made our way to the property’s private dining space for high tea. Designed to offer a more intimate dining experience, the resort features elegant venues such as Sky Walk, Suraj Gokhra and Chandra Gokhra, each overlooking the surrounding valleys and hills. Paired with scenic views and a calm atmosphere, the experience felt both relaxed and memorable. By the time we returned to our suite, it was almost dinner time and we decided to opt for an in-room dining experience to enjoy the comfort and privacy of the space. For the meal, we chose butter naan paired with the iconic Rajasthani dish laal maas — the rich and flavourful gravy made for a comforting end to the evening. We enjoyed a slow and relaxed dinner before finally calling it a day.
The next morning began early as we made our way to the stables for another experience offered by the property — horse riding. Unlike most riding experiences where the horse is already prepared beforehand, this one felt far more handson. Before the ride began, we were introduced to the process of preparing and saddling the horse, giving us a closer understanding of the care and attention that goes into the experience. Home to Marwari horses, a breed closely linked to Rajasthan’s royal history, the activity felt both immersive and personal. Surrounded by the quiet hills and cool morning air, it turned out to be a calm and memorable start to the day.
After the horse riding session, we made our way to Prasadham for breakfast, enjoying a comforting spread of idli with chutney and sambar, alongside a masala omelette and ginger tea. Once we were done, we headed out to explore Bhujra — one of the villages near the property. Surrounded by the Aravalli hills, the village opened us to a quieter and more grounded side of Udaipur, with open fields, traditional homes and a slower pace of life that feels far removed from the city’s busy tourist spots. During the visit, we were also welcomed into one of the villagers’ homes for tea, a simple yet warm experience that added a personal touch to the morning and offered a closer glimpse into the local way of life. After spending time in the village, we made our way back to the hotel for lunch at Prasadham. This turned out to be more than just a meal, as we were invited to be part of a live cooking session with the chef. From assisting with the chicken curry and paneer lababdar to helping plate the salad and dal, the session gave us a closer look at the effort and flavours behind the meal we would soon sit down to enjoy. With lunch done, we headed towards the heart of Udaipur to spend the rest of the day exploring its busy streets and popular shopping spots. Walking through the colourful markets lined with traditional crafts, jewellery and local fabrics, while also stopping to admire the city’s historic charm and scenic surroundings, added another layer to our overall Udaipur experience. With all the walking and shopping finally catching up to us, we decided to take a break at Pandit Ji Ki Lemon Tea, a popular stop in the city known for its signature lemon tea. The refreshing drink offered the perfect boost before we made our way back to the hotel.
Dinner that evening was at Chandra Gokhra, one of the property’s private dining spaces, after we returned to the hotel and freshened up. The venue overlooked distant city lights shimmering across the landscape, which created a peaceful and intimate atmosphere. Combined with the quiet hillside setting, it felt like the kind of place made for a memorable dinner date. As the evening came to a close we found ourselves reflecting on the stay, knowing it was our last night at the property.
The final morning at the property was all about slowing down. We started with a full-body spa session at Sansha Spa, where the calm ambience and unhurried treatment set the tone for a restful start to the day. Afterwards, we moved on to breakfast at Prasadham, lingering a little longer than usual, as if not quite ready to leave the setting behind. Eventually, it was time to check out and make our way to the airport. As we left the property, a quiet sense of ease stayed with us, the kind that comes from a stay that doesn’t try too hard but still leaves an impression. Fateh Garh felt less like a getaway and more like a pause, one that gently slows you down before you step back into the world outside.
INR 6,600 onwards. At Bujara, Udaipur. Nearest airport: Maharana Pratap Airport Udaipur. Nearest railhead: Udaipur City Railway Station.
Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com
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