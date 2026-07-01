We take you inside Fateh Garh’s serene retreat in Udaipur

The next morning began early as we made our way to the stables for another experience offered by the property — horse riding. Unlike most riding experiences where the horse is already prepared beforehand, this one felt far more handson. Before the ride began, we were introduced to the process of preparing and saddling the horse, giving us a closer understanding of the care and attention that goes into the experience. Home to Marwari horses, a breed closely linked to Rajasthan’s royal history, the activity felt both immersive and personal. Surrounded by the quiet hills and cool morning air, it turned out to be a calm and memorable start to the day.

After the horse riding session, we made our way to Prasadham for breakfast, enjoying a comforting spread of idli with chutney and sambar, alongside a masala omelette and ginger tea. Once we were done, we headed out to explore Bhujra — one of the villages near the property. Surrounded by the Aravalli hills, the village opened us to a quieter and more grounded side of Udaipur, with open fields, traditional homes and a slower pace of life that feels far removed from the city’s busy tourist spots. During the visit, we were also welcomed into one of the villagers’ homes for tea, a simple yet warm experience that added a personal touch to the morning and offered a closer glimpse into the local way of life. After spending time in the village, we made our way back to the hotel for lunch at Prasadham. This turned out to be more than just a meal, as we were invited to be part of a live cooking session with the chef. From assisting with the chicken curry and paneer lababdar to helping plate the salad and dal, the session gave us a closer look at the effort and flavours behind the meal we would soon sit down to enjoy. With lunch done, we headed towards the heart of Udaipur to spend the rest of the day exploring its busy streets and popular shopping spots. Walking through the colourful markets lined with traditional crafts, jewellery and local fabrics, while also stopping to admire the city’s historic charm and scenic surroundings, added another layer to our overall Udaipur experience. With all the walking and shopping finally catching up to us, we decided to take a break at Pandit Ji Ki Lemon Tea, a popular stop in the city known for its signature lemon tea. The refreshing drink offered the perfect boost before we made our way back to the hotel.