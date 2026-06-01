How ice stupas in Ladakh are helping farmers store winter water in a warming climate

Since time immemorial, water has played a vital role for survival in the arid deserts of Ladakh. Previously, farmers used to use snowfall and glacial meltwater to water their crops in spring season. However, the changing climatic conditions have resulted in a shift in this natural process. Snow is melting at an early stage, whereas glacial water is receding to higher altitudes and melting in late seasons. In order to compensate for the water shortage in such conditions, ice stupas in Ladakh have emerged.

How do ice stupas in Ladakh store water for spring?

This concept of ice stupas in Ladakh was first brought forth by Sonam Wangchuk, an engineering expert from Ladakh, in 2013. He got his inspiration from the extreme conditions prevalent there coupled with rising scarcity of water and came up with a way of forming artificial glaciers in the shape of Buddhist Stupas.