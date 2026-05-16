Why Saudi Arabia’s AlUla was once considered forbidden

Then came Vision 2030.

Under Crown Prince’s sweeping modernisation agenda, AlUla became a big project. The Saudi government established the Royal Commission for AlUla to restore archaeological sites and develop the hospitality. And suddenly, a region which was once associated with religious warnings is hosting music festivals, art exhibitions, wellness retreats, and high-profile tourism campaigns.

There lies Maraya Concert Hall, a gigantic mirrored structure in the desert that reflects the surrounding canyon landscape almost invisibly. It looks like science fiction dropped into an archaeological reserve.

Still, for people visiting today, the experience is surreal. Ancient tombs stand beside contemporary art installations. Bedouin heritage intersects with five-star eco-resorts. It is a country attempting to change how it wants to be seen using one of the oldest landscapes in Arabia as the stage.