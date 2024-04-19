Saudi Arabia's AlUla is a dream-like holiday destination with an enriching story, thrills and indulgent luxuries

Flavours of the land

Our stay at AlUla also introduced us to some brilliant culinary spots. Restaurants like Somewhere and Pink Camel did a brilliant job of striking an elegant balance between various palettes. Somewhere does a brilliant work of highlighting dishes made from bread, including traditional Mediterranean pita bread and Labneh. With global fusion varieties on the offering, Somewhere also shines with its bao varieties and its simple but delicious mocktails. Be sure to try out the Passionfruit Mojito here. Pink Camel was the next gastronomic stop for us and we were not disappointed. With immensely generous portions on all offerings, this boutique café excels in salads, soups and pasta varieties. We tried out their set menu and were not disappointed. Among the soups, the Cauliflower Soup with Pumpkin stood out due to its thick texture and a tinge of sweetness. An added essence of truffle motivated us to finish the huge portions that were served. Additionally, the Citrus Pasta was a highlight of the menu. With its sharper-than-usual flavour, this pasta was a change compared to our usual encounters with other kinds. For folks enthusiastic about fine dining options, Tama at Our Habitas AlUla and Maraya Social should definitely be on the radar. Located within the Ashar Valley, these properties are surrounded by majestic and breathtaking sandstone hills. Habitas was also our accommodation for the next couple of days. With rooms laid out in the form of a village, Habitas is incredibly unique. Sipping our morning coffees in the backyard that resemble a tent, we were bowled over by the sumptuous food on offer at Tama, the restaurant on the higher end of the sloped expanse. Since most of our meals at the location were breakfast, we can confidently say that a single dish from the menu is enough for one person, keeping them energetic for a full day of sightseeing and adventure sports.