World’s first-ever 3D-printed mosque inaugurated in Saudi Arabia

The world’s first-ever 3D-printed mosque was recently unveiled in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Located in the Al-Jawhara suburb, the Abdulaziz Abdullah Sharbatly Mosque is named after businesswoman Wajnat Abdulwahed’s late husband as a tribute.

The mosque, which spans over 5,600 square metres, has been crafted using 3D printers from Guanli, a leading enterprise in the field. The place of worship features distinctive minarets and integrates natural light, making it stand out in the neighbourhood.

While Dubai previously announced plans for a 3D-printed mosque, Saudi Arabia became the first country to boast a state-of-the-art house of worship, perfectly in line with its 2030 tech-forward vision.