Travel

World’s first-ever 3D-printed mosque inaugurated in Saudi Arabia

The place of worship features distinctive minarets and integrates natural light
World’s first 3D-printed mosque inaugurated in Saudi Arabia
World’s first 3D-printed mosque inaugurated in Saudi Arabia

The world’s first-ever 3D-printed mosque was recently unveiled in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Located in the Al-Jawhara suburb, the Abdulaziz Abdullah Sharbatly Mosque is named after businesswoman Wajnat Abdulwahed’s late husband as a tribute.

The mosque, which spans over 5,600 square metres, has been crafted using 3D printers from Guanli, a leading enterprise in the field. The place of worship features distinctive minarets and integrates natural light, making it stand out in the neighbourhood.

While Dubai previously announced plans for a 3D-printed mosque, Saudi Arabia became the first country to boast a state-of-the-art house of worship, perfectly in line with its 2030 tech-forward vision.

World’s first 3D-printed mosque inaugurated in Saudi Arabia
These five North Indian states introduce new travel attractions just in time for the summer holidays
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia mosque
Saudi Arabi tourism

Related Stories

No stories found.
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com