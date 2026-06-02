Why do Rajasthan villages swear by cow dung walls for natural cooling? Here's the science-backed reason

As opposed to cement plaster, this layer permits air circulation, ensuring that heat is not locked inside the wall structure. Additionally, it can function well during summer and winter seasons, therefore fitting into desert conditions characterized by severe temperatures.

Are these also antibacterial and insect-repellent?

From traditional knowledge, cow dung walls could have antimicrobial qualities. The dried form of this material helps to minimize the existence of microbes as well as preventing the occurrence of moulds in houses. Another quality of this material includes that it prevents mosquitoes and scorpions from entering into the house.

What is the cultural importance of Cow dung walls in rural India?

The use of cow dung walls is not only limited to building purposes but also serves the purpose of artistic expression in rural Rajasthan. Artwork called Mandana is painted by women on these walls using naturally obtained colours. The drawings usually include elements from nature, birds, and religious motifs before events such as Diwali.