Tipsy Tubing in Thailand: Have you heard of Pai river's wild party floats?

The Tipsy Tubing in Thailand creates a moving party atmosphere by transforming the calm Pai River in Northern Thailand into a floating journey. The Tipsy Tubing in Thailand converts the simple activity of floating on water into a lively, musical river carnival. Travellers sit on huge inflatable tubes and float downstream in the river for around two to three hours. During this process, the river acts as a social route with people talking and drinking to good music. Backpackers come together and make new friends very quickly while engaging in fun activities all along the way.

Tipsy Tubing in Thailand experience: Routes, stops and safety

The Tipsy Tubing in Thailand starts from the Pai Town area. There is a gathering at the bar or tour office. Participants travel by truck to the starting point for their tubing journey upstream. Participants get one tube, a life vest, and a dry bag for carrying items. The journey duration ranges between two to three hours. Stops on the route include up to three or four riverside bars where people can enjoy DJ shows, foam parties, beach volleyball, and mud-wrestling.