These Indian cities have the highest tree cover — is yours listed?

A proper national ranking of Indian cities by tree count does not really exist. The closest thing we have is a patchwork of studies and official reports: some measure tree cover, some measure forest-and-tree cover, and some count green cover more broadly. One FSI-linked source is blunt about the problem itself: “the status about the tree cover for different cities in India is not available.” It also notes that, for megacities, a tree cover of at least 15% was treated as a desirable norm, and most cities fall short. That is the saddest truth beneath all the leafy branding.

The cities that stand out for tree and forest cover

Among the cities with published comparable figures, Gandhinagar is the winner that makes everyone else look like they didn’t try hard enough. In the FSI-linked table reproduced in that source, Gandhinagar had 53.9 percent total tree-and-forest cover, compared with 14.9% for Chandigarh and 11.9 percent for Delhi.