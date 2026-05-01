Nude cruise secrets revealed: 5 surprising things that happen onboard

Nude cruising does not entail being wild or crazy. It involves comfort, liberty, and a new mode of travel. More than thousands of tourists are now opting for these one-of-a-kind holidays. Organized by Bare Necessities, these trips have their foundation in naturism, a philosophy which encourages nudity and body positivity.
No presumptions. This is a full-on luxury cruise experience. The premiere vessel, ‘The Big Nude Boat,’ is operated by Norwegian Cruise Lines and accommodates more than 2,000 passengers. Enjoy world-class cuisine, café culture, bar scene, spa services, gambling, live performances, and even private islands throughout Puerto Rico and Antigua.
Yes, you may stay nude; but only to some extent, not always. It is acceptable if the boat is at sea or when the boat is anchored. However, once it is docked, you will be required to cover yourself, even when on the balcony.
There is a very serious ‘towel rule.’ Whenever you sit, put down a towel before sitting. The buffets are informal, and nakedness is allowed, but formal meals demand formal dress codes. There is no room for any compromise in this case because safety comes first.
The nude cruise is not a swingers club. The organizers and the American Association of Nude Recreation make sure that the atmosphere remains strictly nonsexual. There will be no lingerie, sexual paraphernalia, and any other type of inappropriate attire on board.
It is not permitted to photograph anyone without permission. If you fail to abide by the regulations of the nude cruise, then you will be expelled from the ship during the next stopover without any reimbursement.
Nude cruising makes packing simple too. You don’t require many clothes because all you need is some for meals and when docking. The cost ranges from about $2,000 to more than $33,000 based on your suite type. This is a new kind of travel adventure that's gaining a lot of exposure. No judgments, no tags, just humans being themselves. Would you give this a try?