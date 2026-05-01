Nude cruise secrets revealed: 5 surprising things that happen onboard

It’s about naturism

The nude cruise is not a swingers club. The organizers and the American Association of Nude Recreation make sure that the atmosphere remains strictly nonsexual. There will be no lingerie, sexual paraphernalia, and any other type of inappropriate attire on board.

Privacy and respect are non-negotiable

It is not permitted to photograph anyone without permission. If you fail to abide by the regulations of the nude cruise, then you will be expelled from the ship during the next stopover without any reimbursement.

Nude cruising makes packing simple too. You don’t require many clothes because all you need is some for meals and when docking. The cost ranges from about $2,000 to more than $33,000 based on your suite type. This is a new kind of travel adventure that's gaining a lot of exposure. No judgments, no tags, just humans being themselves. Would you give this a try?